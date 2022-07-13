ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meechy Darko Preps His Solo Album With "Get Lit Or Die Tryin'"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlatbush Zombies have cemented their name in the underground circuit but fans have been longing for solo ventures. Erick Arc Elliot has come through with tons of solo music in the past few years. However, fans have wanted...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Peep Makes An Appearance On Antwon's "BUTTERFLY KISSES"

Though Lil Peep passed away back in 2017, his legacy looms large as rappers continue to be influenced by the emo rap sound he helped pioneer. New music from Peep, too, continues to trickle out. Just last year, producer Harry Fraud dropped a collab EP with Peep, High Fashion. Now,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Maino Surprises Jim Jones With Massive Art Piece For His Birthday: Watch

Jim Jones and Maino have quite the friendship going. Back in May, the two teamed up to make the collaborative album The Lobby Boyz, which featured the likes of Fabolous, Styles P, Fivio Foreign, Benny The Butcher, and more. Since then it seems like they've been inseparable, even choreographing dances together.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Offers An Update On "Feed Tha Streets 3"

Roddy Ricch was on top of the world back in 2019 following the release of Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social. A few years later, Roddy came up with his follow-up called Live Life Fast. This album turned out to be one of the most divisive albums of the entire year, as many felt like Roddy was punching below his weight. While others enjoyed the project quite a bit, there have been discussions online about whether or not the artist has fallen off.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Larry June Drops Newest Single "Private Valet"

Larry Eugene Hendricks III, who goes by Larry June, is a 31-year-old rapper hailing from San Francisco, California. He is most celebrated for his usage of unique and old-school beats, his mellow tone that flows smoothly on tracks, and for spitting some relatable and motivating rhymes. He's continued on that route with his latest single.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Gets The Party Started On "Hoochie Daddy"

It was just just a little over a week ago when Bobby Shmurda first teased his new single "Hoochie Daddy," and of course, that preview came with a first look at the music video. Shmurda recently shared that he has not only an EP on deck but his official debut LP as well, and over the last few months, he's been making sure that his fans receive new music in the meantime.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Gwen Stefani Ridiculed For Cultural Appropriation In New Video

Gwen Stefani is no stranger to being accused of cultural appropriation. In 2019, Stefani was accused of appropriation when people reexamined the images of Japanese Harajuku girls that recurred throughout Stefani's career. Stefani defended her decision to include the Harajuku aesthetic for years to come, saying in a 2021 interview, "If we didn't buy and sell and trade our cultures, we wouldn't have so much beauty, you know? We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all these rules are just dividing us more and more."
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Gillie Da Kid Says Rick Ross Owes Meek Mill Money, Claims It's A "Slave Deal"

Gillie Da Kid and Rick Ross have been on the rocks for a bit. After Ross called Gillie a fraud, Gillie let loose on the Miami rapper, saying in an interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game that "these old n***as, they don't hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon' come back so they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb s**t. 'I just bought a cow' and all this dumb s**t." Later, Ross responded in defense of his cows, saying, "Let me give you the real game. When I spend more money on my cows' huffs than you do on your wife and kids every month, you should be taking notes."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelly Rowland Reacts To Video Of Little Girls Being Ignored At Sesame Palace

Nowadays, it's not uncommon for celebrities to chime in on viral issues. Whether it's topics concerning politics, body positivity, or even drama, people in the industry aren't afraid to use their voices. Kelly Rowland, former member of Destiny's Child, took that route earlier today. A video has been trending online...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Discusses Drake's Perceived Kendrick Lamar Diss On "100"

The Game says he didn't think Drake was taking subliminal shots at Kendrick Lamar on their 2015 collaboration, "100," but at the end of the day, "it’s all good Hip Hop." The Game spoke about the competitive nature of rap with HipHopDX ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Won't Eat Ass: "That Ain't A Rozay Thing"

Rick Ross is an opinionated man. He's voiced his thoughts on a myriad of topics, from crypto (which he believes is a bad idea) to private jets (which he believes are a bad idea). Now, the Miami rapper is weighing in on the much-discussed topic of ass-eating. In a recent...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Shares Letter From Sweden Public Prosecutor In Photo Dump

Last week, the internet was bombarded with an influx of rumors regarding Drake being arrested for having marijuana in Sweden. While there was no proof of the allegations, it didn't take long before "#FreeDrake" made its way to the top of Twitter's trending list. Hundreds of people uploaded memes and...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gillie Da King Has A Word Of Warning For Rick Ross

Gillie Da Kid and Rick Ross have been embroiled in a pretty heated beef as of late. A few months ago, Ross came out and called Gillie a fraud following his explanation of an event that allegedly transpired with Lil Wayne. Clearly, Ross doesn't care much for the artist and podcast host, but we digress. This eventually led to a scathing rant from Gillie on his podcast, "Million Dollaz Worth of Game." In the clip below, he even goes after Ross' farm animals, which some people felt was a bit odd.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tristan Thompson Parties In Europe Ahead Of Baby #2 With Khloé Kardashian

If there's one thing we know about Tristan Thompson, it's that he can't be pinned down. His infidelity brought about the demise of his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, who said that Thompson's "just not the guy for me." Since then, Thompson's been seen with multiple women in multiple cities.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Glen "Big Baby" Davis Shouts Out Lizzo: "I Need You"

Glen "Big Baby" Davis has always been one of the most entertaining guys in the basketball world. From his time with the Celtics to his days in The Big 3, Davis has always cracked jokes and been the life of the party. Having said that, there is no doubt that he was the perfect guest for Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's "All The Smoke" podcast.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West's Beachfront House Looks Far From Completion

It seems like everyone's after a piece of Kanye's fortune recently. A few days ago, West was hit with a $7 million lawsuit over unpaid concert fees. This news came right after the rapper/designer/producer was sued for $400,000 over unpaid rental clothes. All this and more seems to be weighing on Ye, as he was then spotted looking lonely on the side of the road by his unfinished Malibu home.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Stunna 4 Vegas Denies Pulling Gun On DaBaby's Former Artist KayyKilo

All of KayyKilo's frustrations with DaBaby were aired out yesterday (July 13) on social media, but there was a mention that flew under the radar. KayyKilo was a reportedly signed to DaBaby, but last November, the pair hit a snag when it came time for her to release her mixtape, Cutthroat Love Letter. On the night that the record was released, DaBaby and DaniLeigh took over timelines after getting into an altercation on Livestream. KayyKilo stated that this overshadowed her release and caused her to face a wave of backlash from people who were upset with the North Carolina star.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo Now Says He Listens To R. Kelly Despite Posting #MuteRKelly In 2019

For years, R. Kelly has been behind bars fighting for his freedom. Late last month, he found out his fate-- 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering. Throughout the entire process, thousands of people have shared their opinion on the matter-- some for him, and some against him. However, one celebrity, in particular, seems to have changed their mind.
MUSIC

