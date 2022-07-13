Meechy Darko Preps His Solo Album With "Get Lit Or Die Tryin'"

Gillie Da Kid and Rick Ross have been on the rocks for a bit. After Ross called Gillie a fraud, Gillie let loose on the Miami rapper, saying in an interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game that "these old n***as, they don't hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon' come back so they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb s**t. 'I just bought a cow' and all this dumb s**t." Later, Ross responded in defense of his cows, saying, "Let me give you the real game. When I spend more money on my cows' huffs than you do on your wife and kids every month, you should be taking notes."

