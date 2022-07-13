Panthers sign Marc Staal to one-year deal, Eric Staal to PTO

After spending the first four years of his NHL career in Dallas, the 29-year-old native of Danderyd, Sweden, played a year in Chicago before setting in Vegas for the last two. Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (79th overall), Janmark has carved out a bottom-six career for himself and should be able to help at either centre or on the wing. His best season came with the Stars back in 2017-18 when he scored 19 goals and added 15 assists, which has me hoping that he’ll be able to chip in with some secondary scoring when the big boys aren’t around. More likely, however, is that Janmark will make his bones with the Oilers on the penalty kill where it is reported that he’s had some success.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO