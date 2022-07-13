ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Jackson, TX

Fatal head-on collision leaves 2 hospitalized, including Texas deputy: Police

By Joel Leal
 4 days ago
LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Two people are hospitalized, including a Texas deputy, after a fatal head-on collision that killed one man, police said.

Around 1:31 a.m. this morning, an on-duty Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a fatal head-on collision on State Highway 332 in Lake Jackson, according to the Lake Jackson Police Department.

Police said a black Ford Sedan occupied by two males was, "traveling in the wrong direction", at the time of the impact.

Police have since confirmed the deputy was driving in a marked 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The lone passenger inside the black Ford Sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, Lake Jackson police said.

The driver of the black Ford Sedan was airlifted by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann in critical condition.

The deputy involved in the crash was transported to the same hospital by ground ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Both of their current statuses remain unknown.

A third driver, who was not involved in the initial impact but still sustained minor injuries, was also interviewed, police said.

They were later released on scene.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

