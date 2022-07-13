ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meek hired as Othello High assistant principal

Columbia Basin Herald
OTHELLO — Former Moses Lake School District superintendent Josh Meek has been hired as the assistant principal at Othello High School. Meek was included on a list of new hires approved by the Othello School Board during its July 11 meeting.

“Yes, Dr. Meek has been hired as assistant principal at OHS,” wrote Ed Petersen, Othello School District director of communications, in response to an email from the Herald. Petersen did not comment further.

Meek left his position at MLSD in August 2021 after an investigation into allegations that he had used a district credit card in ways that didn’t meet district policies and other similar issues.

Meek has decades of experience in education including time as an assistant superintendent, high school principal, high school assistant principal, teacher and other roles.

Columbia Basin Herald

