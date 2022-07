BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — As parents and teachers are gearing up for the next school year, inflation is something that can't be avoided. Comparing common back to school items from last year to this year, it's easy to see the costs have gone up. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall, apparel is up more than 5%, educational books and supplies is up 3.7% and stationery is up 13%.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO