On July 8, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that unstaffed drop boxes are illegal and unconstitutional in Wisconsin. Can someone explain to me why mail-in ballots are OK, but not drop-box ballots? What’s the difference? Both must have the same authentication-verification requirements, right? And mailboxes are also “unstaffed,” correct? What am I missing?

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO