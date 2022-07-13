ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Discover Door County’s Shoreline History

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Egg Harbor Historical Society (eggharborhistory.org) will discuss 30 early settlements when it presents “Door County’s...

doorcountypulse.com

seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc for Next Week

A road closure has been announced for next week in Manitowoc. Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel told us that South 8th Street between Madison and Columbus Streets will be closed starting on Tuesday (July 19th). The reason for the closure is so crews can repair a sanitary sewer. The project...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Outagamie County Fair 2022 kicks off Wednesday

SEYMOUR — The 2022 Outagamie County Fair begins its five-day run Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Seymour. This year’s fair runs from Wednesday, July 20 to Sunday, July 24, 2022. The fairgrounds are located at 637 N Main St, Seymour. Full details are on the fair website HERE.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic De Pere home hosts yard sale

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale. Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.
DE PERE, WI
Door County Pulse

Bits & Bites: New Eatery, Lavender Fun, and an Island Dinner

A new eatery in Sister Bay brings all the down-home flavors of the Southwest to Door County. Crain’s Kitchen, 10635 N. Bay Shore Dr., comes from Andy Crain. He’s from Green Bay but spent a significant amount of time in Denver, where he developed his palate for Southwestern fare.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
b93radio.com

Kewaunee county farmers build 12-row interseeder

Eddie and Aaron Augustian, a father-son duo of Augustian Farms in Kewaunee built a 12-row interseeder to plant cover crops in a standing crop. Of their knowledge, this is the first 12- row interseeder. They share how they built it, the cover crop mix used and the benefits and challenges with it.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Door County Pulse

REGISTER FOR DOOR SHAKESPEARE’S CAMP WILL

Door Shakespeare is accepting registrations for its summer youth theater program, Camp Will: a weeklong workshop dedicated to developing communication, language and group social skills through creative play and group scene work. Spaces are available for participants ages 8-17 for the second and third sessions: July 25-29 and Aug. 8-12.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: What’s the Difference between a Ballot Dropped in a Box or Mailed?

On July 8, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that unstaffed drop boxes are illegal and unconstitutional in Wisconsin. Can someone explain to me why mail-in ballots are OK, but not drop-box ballots? What’s the difference? Both must have the same authentication-verification requirements, right? And mailboxes are also “unstaffed,” correct? What am I missing?
STURGEON BAY, WI
News Break
Politics
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay company develops device to help prevent catalytic converter thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our recent reports about catalytic converter thefts in the area prompts a Green Bay company that developed an anti-theft device to reach out and help. “It’s a serious problem and it’s continuing to increase, and that’s just those that are reported,” said Jeff Pierquet, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Vehicle Security Innovators.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

CULTURE CLUB: Who Is the Conductor in Chamber Music?

“How do you perform chamber music without a conductor?” That’s a question I hear often as a violist with Midsummer’s Music. I have performed with the ensemble since 2005, but I also have extensive experience playing in numerous stage, touring, pop, pit and regional orchestras. I have even had the good fortune of performing with nationally acclaimed ensembles.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Cross-Country Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Green Bay Airport

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 737 passenger jet flying cross-country made an emergency landing Thursday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. Airport officials say the Boeing 737 was on its way from Portland, Oregon, to Newark, New Jersey. It landed before noon as a result of what authorities called “a declared state of emergency.”
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police test cameras recording license plates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department added a new tool to its crime fighting. The city recently started using license plate readers. Green Bay is one of more than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state using similar technology. Twenty-eight of these Automatic License Plate Reader...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Antigo man dies after motorcycle crash in Oconto County

ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Antigo reportedly died after his motorcycle crashed into the median on USH 41 in Abrams. On July 10 around 4 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a traffic incident on USH 41 near Falk Road in Abrams. When deputies arrived, a motorcycle was found crashed into the median.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

