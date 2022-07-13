DNA leads to arrest of man connected to 3 brutal rapes dating back to 2006

EMBED <> More Videos Man arrested in connection to 3 rapes dating back to 2006

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man police said is responsible for three brutal rapes is now behind bars.

Kevin Parker is connected to two rapes in Raleigh and one in Greenville. The crimes happened in 2006, 2018 and 2019.

Raleigh Police Department said DNA linked Parker to the crimes.

Investigators said on November 3, 2018 Parker broke through a sliding glass door at a home on Beacon Village Drive. The victim, a 49-year-old woman, tried to fight him off but he threatened her with a knife.

Parker was also linked to a rape in April 2019 on Shellbrook Court in Raleigh as well as a cold case out of Greenville in 2006.

Chief Estella Patterson mentioned this arrest in her press conference Wednesday, where she spoke about violent crime and what her department is doing to combat it.