BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been more than 24 hours since the Tops on Jefferson Ave. reopened to customers after the mass shooting at the store in May. Emotions are running high in the community as people disagree on whether reopening the store was the right decision. After significant renovations, Tops opened its doors Friday morning to customers who have been without a grocery store for two months. The remodeled store includes a new layout, design and security plan. It also features a memorial to the 10 lives lost and the three others who were injured in the racially-motivated mass shooting.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO