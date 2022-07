A Lyft driver was recently arrested in Troy for driving drunk while having a passenger on board in the back seat. A lot of times when someone requests a ride from Lyft it's because they've maybe had a few too many and want to make sure they get home safely. That's what a Rochester Hills man was attempting to do when he requested a ride from Lyft after a night of partying.

TROY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO