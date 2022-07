Town Council gives green light for Uncle Billy’s Reunion. With a 4-1 vote at their Tuesday, July 12 monthly meeting, the Altavista Town Council gave the green light for T & C Promotions to organize Uncle Billy’s Reunion. The two-day event is planned to run June 2 and 3, 2023, and will serve as a revival of Altavista’s beloved Uncle Billy’s Day, which has been canceled for the last three years due to COVID-19.

