San Jose residents are grappling with the highest level of inflation in 41 years, forcing many to make hard choices about food, travel and housing—furthering the disparity between the haves and have-nots. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported consumer prices have risen 9.1% since June of last year. Rising costs have affected nearly every sector.... The post San Jose residents react to record-breaking inflation appeared first on San José Spotlight.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO