Fort Wayne Police searching for armed robbery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for information about a reported battery Sunday morning that left one man in life-threatening condition. Around 1:30 a.m., police began investigating a report of a battery in progress at the 2500 block of River Cove Trail. Arriving on scene,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being beaten early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police responded to the 2500 block of River Cove Trail at around 1:30 a.m. for a reported battery. When officers arrived on scene, the man had already been...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Police Department says Authorities in Uniontown, Alabama arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that happened at a Marathon gas station on South Anthony boulevard in Fort Wayne Tuesday. Kevin Leon Coleman is charged with aggravated battery. U.S. Marshals and Alabama...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a man accused of dealing fentanyl and heroin following an undercover narcotics investigation. Investigators on Thursday charged 32-year-old Melvin DeQuan Green III with nine counts of dealing fentanyl and one count each of dealing heroin and maintaining a common nuisance. Police say...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery of a South Anthony Boulevard market and are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect. At about 4:19 p.m. on Monday, the suspect pictured entered the American and Asian Market at 4353 S. Anthony...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple drug charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday night. Fort Wayne Police officers made a traffic stop on Melvin Green, 32, at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Fleetwood Avenue at 6:19 p.m. Undercover detectives had previously made purchases of fentanyl.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Defiance is dead after crashing his SUV Saturday evening in Williams County. Benjamin J. Gurwell, 58, drove off the left side of the US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 in Jefferson Township and hit a pole, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 58-year-old Defiance man dead on Saturday evening. Police say Benjamin J. Gurwell was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango southbound on US Route 20 Alternate when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a pole.
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – What began as a reported medical emergency Thursday turned into a chase and ended in an arrest of a man accused of having drugs and paraphernalia, according to the Auburn Police Department. Officers were called to the 500 block of Touring Drive after someone saw...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana woman who is accused of shooting a state trooper last year in Knott County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in a federal firearms case related to that incident. Tiffany Miller, 38, of Auburn, Ind., was charged in federal court with possession...
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
Jefferson Township, Ohio (WOWO): A Defiance man died in a single vehicle crash in Williams County Saturday evening. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 at 6:05 p.m. Officials say Benjamin J. Gurwell, 58, was driving a 2001...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead and another severely injured after an SUV crashed into a bridge embankment and erupted into flames at the northeast tip of Allen County. Allen County Sheriff's deputies say the SUV was heading north on State Road 37, just west of North...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed and another badly injured following an early Friday morning crash on State Road 37 near North County Line Road in the northeast corner of Allen County. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Fort Wayne Police are charging a 16-year-old girl as an adult after they say she shot another girl in the head last week. Investigators charged Elaysha Underwood with attempted murder in connection with the July 6th shooting at 512 Picadilly Circle. Police found the...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Indiana woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a federal stolen gun case. On Thursday, Tiffany Miller, 38, from Auburn, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison. Officials say on the morning of July 10th, 2021, Miller stole the gun...
Wednesday, the Allen County Sheriff's Office released dashboard camera footage showing the minutes before and after Quincy Pritchett was shot and killed by a Deputy Izak Ackerman in the early morning hours of June 21st. After a short vehicle pursuit, Pritchett pulled into an alley and exited his vehicle. It...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- There have already been 29 school shootings in the US in 2022 so as Allen County gets ready to go back to school, the Sheriff’s Department prepares for the worst. “We don’t have that crystal ball to determine when these things are gonna happen....
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a report of a woman trapped inside in the 3500 block of South Harrison Street. Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from the two story house. The fire...
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Friday morning crash in Allen County that has left one person dead. The accident happened shortly before 5 A.M. On Friday on State Road 37 west of North County Line Road. Police found an SUV occupied by 2 males which they believe was traveling north on SR-37 when the vehicle went off the north side of the road and hit the bridge embankment sending it airborne.
Comments / 0