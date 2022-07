Betsy Forster Ratcliffe entered into eternal rest on September 18, 2017. She was born in Pocahontas, VA, the daughter of Ida Castagnoli Forster and William Grieve Forster. Her formative years were spent in the coal fields of southwestern Virginia. As a young girl, she excelled in dance and academics, becoming salutatorian of her high school class. From high school she went on to attend two years at the distinguished finishing school , Ward Belmont College in Nashville, TN. She then continued her education at the College of William & Mary, earning a B.S. degree in biology and chemistry.

PULASKI, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO