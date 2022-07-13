ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservative Social Media Troll Christian Walker Feuds With Pop Star Kehlani in Starbucks Drive-Thru

By Taylor Alexis Heady
 4 days ago
Conservative influencer Christian Walker caused a scene in a Starbucks drive-thru after pop star Kehlani took it upon herself to warn the staff about the infamous social media troll in the car up behind her. Walker posted a video of their interaction on Twitter. In the clip, Walker exits...

Kehlani Claps Back and Shares Message After Viral Starbucks Clip "Therapy Works Babes, I'm Proof"

Kehlani became a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday after a video clip posted by Christian Walker, son of the current Republican Senate nominee for Georgia, Herschel Walker, goes viral while they are in a Starbucks drive-through. The bruhaha all started when Walker, 22 posted a video of the heated exchange on his Twitter account, “This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an ‘a**hole’ and to be ‘safe around me.’ Well, I set her straight.” Continuing, “I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones.” in the video Walker is filming Khelani who looks completely unscathed and unbothered, in her car while walker is yelling “Everyone’s entitled to an opinion-you’re so rude, or you wouldn’t be telling barista workers that I’m an a-hole…Get your drink and go.
Pete Davidson Gets Real About Being Typecast As An 'Idiot' And Reveals The Kinds Of Roles He's Looking For Now

Pete Davidson has made a name for himself as a pretty goofy guy. As a longtime (but recently retired) cast member on Saturday Night Live, he was known for his funny raps — including one that actually led to change at Netflix. He also has other silly characters like his version of Aladdin, which sparked Davidson's romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian. But somewhere between taking shots at himself during Comedy Central roasts and joking about getting his cardio from a bouncy house in a SmartWater ad, that self-deprecation has turned into Davidson being typecast as an “idiot,” and he opened up about how he’d rather be seen.
TWICE's Nayeon Just Made Major History for a Solo K-Pop Star

Nayeon, a member of the beloved K-pop girl group TWICE, notched a historic placement on the Billboard 200 chart with her debut solo mini-album IM NAYEON. Billboard confirms the bubbly 7-track album debuted at No. 7 on this week's chart after moving the equivalent of 57,000 album units — placing her just behind Harry Styles, whose chart-topping Harry's House dropped to No. 6 this week. Meanwhile, Styles' current single "As It Was" returned to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
Kid Cudi Will Replace Kanye West At Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Bad news for anyone who was looking forward to seeing Kanye West take the stage at Rolling Loud Miami this coming weekend – the 45-year-old has dropped out of the lineup and has even been replaced by one of his former best friends. On Sunday (July 17) afternoon, Kid...
Beyoncé makes her TikTok debut ahead of new album and fans are thrilled: 'The Queen has arrived'

Beyoncé has made her TikTok debut. The star has dropped her first video on the social media platform: a compilation of fans busting a move to her latest hit, "Break My Soul." In living rooms and offices, on the street, the beach and elsewhere, people shimmy and shake to the track she released June 20. One of them is Cardi B, who's so excited that she added her own voice to that of the "Formation" singer.
LimeWire, Our Favorite Family Computer Virus-Downloading Software, Is Now Peddling NFTs

Here are words you never thought you'd hear in 2022: LimeWire is back!. LimeWire trending on Twitter in this day and age was definitely something that nobody had on their bingo card. But now, Millennials and Zillennials are reminiscing about the days of infecting your family's desktop computer with a virus just to get that new Soulja Boy download — and it's all because LimeWire has been resurrected... with a twist.
Beyoncé Joins TikTok in the Most Beyoncé Way Possible

Remember how Beyoncé joined Instagram and left her entire profile completely blank for a few years? You know how she has a Twitter with over 15 million followers despite tweeting only 20 times since 2013? It’s safe to say Beyoncé keeps social media at an enviable distance. So, while she’s posted her first TikTok today after quietly signing up for the app back in December 2021, don’t expect her to partake in dance challenges, rapping “my money don’t jiggle jiggle...” or posting a “day in my life” video anytime soon. In fact, Beyoncé herself doesn’t appear in the TikTok at all. Instead she puts the focus on her fans (some of whom happen to be quite famous).
YouTuber and Minecraft Gamer Technoblade Dead at 23

YouTuber Technoblade has passed away at age 23. He was diagnosed with cancer last year. This week, Technoblade's father uploaded one last video to the YouTuber's channel. In it, he announced that his son had passed away from cancer. His father recounted his love for his son and he also recounted the YouTuber's final days.
Kid Cudi's Debut Mixtape 'A Kid Named Cudi' Hits Streaming Platforms

Nearly 14 years after its release, Kid Cudi’s debut mixtape has officially hit streaming services. A Kid Named Cudi arrived in the summer of 2008 via NYC streetwear brand 10.Deep and independent label Fool’s Gold Records. The tape delivered 17 tracks with contributions by Wale and Chip tha Ripper. It also featured the Cleveland rapper’s breakout record “Day ‘n’ Nite,” which ultimately led Cudi to sign with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint.
Cardi B Wants to Get Her New Music Promo Over With So She Can Get a Tummy Tuck

Cardi B is ready for her next venture. For, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is now ready to go under the knife after she gets promotion over with for her new music. Taking to her Instagram Stories on June 30, she shared that she is planning on getting a tummy tuck after she initially got liposuction back in 2019. "This stomach, is giving tummy tuck," she said while showing off her outfit to fans.
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

