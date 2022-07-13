Conservative Social Media Troll Christian Walker Feuds With Pop Star Kehlani in Starbucks Drive-Thru

Kehlani became a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday after a video clip posted by Christian Walker, son of the current Republican Senate nominee for Georgia, Herschel Walker, goes viral while they are in a Starbucks drive-through. The bruhaha all started when Walker, 22 posted a video of the heated exchange on his Twitter account, “This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an ‘a**hole’ and to be ‘safe around me.’ Well, I set her straight.” Continuing, “I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones.” in the video Walker is filming Khelani who looks completely unscathed and unbothered, in her car while walker is yelling “Everyone’s entitled to an opinion-you’re so rude, or you wouldn’t be telling barista workers that I’m an a-hole…Get your drink and go.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO