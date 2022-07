Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The 18-year-old who massacred 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde on May 24 had no experience with firearms before his rampage began. He targeted an elementary school with an active shooter policy that had been deemed adequate but also a long history of doors propped open.

UVALDE, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO