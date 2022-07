On Wednesday afternoon, a 53-year-old man, from Roy, lost his life while a 78-year-old man, from Eatonville, suffered injuries following a traffic collision near Spanaway. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at approximately 12:22 p.m. on State Route 7 at 224th Street East. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 78-year-old man driving a Jeep Cherokee was turning left onto the highway to head north. As he turned, the man driving the Ford was going south on state Route 7, and the Ford crashed into the Jeep.

