SEATTLE - It's a refreshingly cool summer day around Western Washington, but for those hoping for the heat, just wait a few days. Highs will rebound into the 80s by Tuesday. A weak area of low pressure overhead will keep things mostly cloudy and cozy today. Highs for most backyards will struggle to lift out of the 60s. A few low 70s are possible for the South Sound.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO