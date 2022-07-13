ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry Styles' "Late Night Talking" Video Just Revived Sleepovers

By Steffanee Wang
NYLON
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing a magical teleporting bed. Harry Styles is adding more to the world of Harry’s House....

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles Has a Fun Pajama Party in Bed in 'Late Night Talking' Music Video

Harry Styles is barely getting any sleep as he spends time in bed in his latest music video for “Late Night Talking.” In the visual for the single off his latest album, Harry’s House, the 28-year-old singer is fashion-forward in a set of brown-and-blue polka dot silk pajamas as he explores his bed with a series of partners.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chris Brown And Normani Share Steamy Moments In “WE (Warm Embrace)” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of his next album, Chris Brown has dropped off the visual for his latest single, “WE (Warm Embrace).” Directed by Arrad, the steamy music video begins with a teaser of Brown other track entitled “Sleep At Night.” As the visual progresses, singer-songwriter Normani appears in a silver satin dress. The two dance to the seductive sounds of the newly released track and showcase their passions for dance while exploring the natural on-camera chemistry between them. More from VIBE.comLil Baby Named ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year For Second Year In A RowH.E.R. Is Suing...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
NYLON

Sofia Wylie Is Ready For Everyone To See Another Side Of Her

The HSMTMTS star takes on the NYLON 19 and shares her secret love of country music, cottage cheese, and Are You The One?. Sofia Wylie is best known as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ resident mean-girl-gone good. As the series approaches its third season, debuting on July 27, however, Wylie wants you to know her character is not yet done growing. “In season three, I think there's a really different energy to Gina and you get to see so much more depth to her,” says Wylie. “She's very excitable this season, where in the past she's been quite sad.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Late Night#Polo
Billboard

Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jung Kook Share Behind-the-Scenes Footage From ‘Left and Right’ Video: Exclusive

Check out what you didn't see in the original clip. Charlie Puth and Jung Kook’s music video for their collaborative track “Left and Right” has soared past 100 million views on YouTube in the three weeks since its release, hitting No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 so far. Now, to celebrate “Left and Right” passing 100 million views, the American singer-songwriter and BTS star are sharing behind-the-scenes footage, which Billboard can exclusively reveal.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

“Posh Pyjamas & A Little Too Much Vodka”: Holiday VB Is The Best VB

We’ve officially reached the point in the summer when the A-list decamps to the Mediterranean en masse, and VB is leading the charge. After launching her TikTok with a hilariously self-deprecating video (“Tell me you’re Posh, without telling me you’re Posh,” she deadpans as a waiter presents her with her viral go-to meal on a silver platter), the designer has escaped to Dubrovnik en famille for some R&R on the Adriatic coast. Along with clips of Cruise paddle-boarding into the sunset (overlaid with “Dalmatia” by Davor Devcic) and a photo of Harper beaming beside a pile of fresh sea urchins, VB shared a few pictures of her husband enjoying some Haig Club whisky while taking in the sunset as she enjoyed “a little too much vodka” in her pyjamas.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Lizzo Releases New Album ‘SPECIAL’ Featuring “About Damn Time” Single and More

Lizzo has returned with her new album, SPECIAL. The new release is produced by her longtime collaborator Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Max Martin, and Benny Blanco. The new album features the uplifting title track and the new single “2 B Loved (Am I Ready).” With a joyful live performance as part of NBC’s “Citi Concert Series on TODAY” in 2022, Lizzo presents both songs. After Lizzo’s recent appearances on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and an unforgettable episode of Carpool Karaoke on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, the latter of which amassed 1M views in the first 24 hours of its premiere last month and quickly climbed to #4 on YouTube’s “Trending” chart, “Special” has already established itself as a global fan favorite. Her Saturday Night Live double duty will be replayed on NBC tomorrow night, July 16, and she will be interviewed on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, July 18.
MUSIC
NME

TWICE live it up in music video for new Japanese single, ‘Celebrate’

TWICE have unveiled their latest Japanese single ‘Celebrate’, alongside its music video. The energetic new track was released on July 14 along with its accompanying video treatment on the K-pop girl group’s official Japanese YouTube channel. The visual sees the nine members of TWICE prepare for a summer’s night out and ends in the group performing ‘Celebrate”s choreography in the middle of a pool party complete with neon lights and fireworks.
WORLD
The Urban Menu

4 Songs That Made It To Court

Being original can be hard in a world which produces billions of art every day. Same goes for some of the most popular musicians, who were sued with the claims of copying others’ music. Here are some examples of the songs that ended up in court after the claims...
MUSIC
GMA

Kelsea Ballerini takes a high dive in 'Heartfirst' music video

Kelsea Ballerini treated fans to a whimsical, pastel-themed music video for her new single, "Heartfirst," on Thursday. The clip kicks off with a meet-cute, as Ballerini bumps into a handsome stranger while carrying bags of groceries. The two lock eyes, and as the song's first few bars begin, Ballerini is seen careening through the clouds on a roller coaster and singing along to the bubbly melody.
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd Dazzles Philadelphia With High-Tech ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour Opener: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. It’s difficult to imagine that an intensely theatrical performer like the Weeknd — whose videos, concerts, 2021 Super Bowl Halftime performance and lyrics are loaded with vibrant, at times disturbing imagery — would launch his first-ever stadium tour without spectacle. And thankfully, after several  incidents of unwanted drama — including two Covid-related delays, the postponement of the tour’s intended opening date in Toronto last weekend due to a Canada-wide wireless outage, and original opening act Doja Cat dropping out due to tonsil surgery — for the belated first night of his “After Hours Til...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Verge

BTS is coming to Disney Plus

BTS fans have quite a lot of content to look out for on Disney Plus. The streaming service has announced a collaboration with Hybe, BTS’s label, to bring what Disney describes as “five major content titles” to the platform. At least three of those titles are confirmed to feature BTS in some form.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ Turns 10: How Its Video Became the First Member of YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Before K-pop stars like BTS and BLACKPINK dominated the charts in the United States, there was Psy. On July 15, 2012, he released a music video for his signature hit, “Gangnam Style.” The track would change Psy’s career, launching him to No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and kicking off YouTube’s Billion Views Club in the process.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy