Expert MLB picks, predictions: Cubs among targets for bettors today

Sixteen games fill out the Wednesday MLB schedule, but three have caught the interest of expert bettors.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Today’s report identifies two sides and one total that trigger a majority of the above signals. So, without further hesitation, let’s dive into the recommendations.

The Guardians have won two of the first three in a series against the White Sox, but experts are interested in the total tonight.

We’ve seen sharp action on the under, which opened at 8.5 runs but has since dipped down to eight or even 7.5 runs at most shops. Further, big money bettors are also interested in the under — as of this writing, that market has seen 48 percent of all bets against 89 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, there’s one Action Network PRO system — Weather: Wind Blowing In — that triggers the under. That system, which looks for sustained winds blowing in from the outfield on closing totals between six and 11, has a 55 percent historical win rate and 5 percent return on investment.

Total Under 8 Runs (-115) — Caesars Sportsbook

The Orioles have won both games against the Cubs this season, but experts like the hosts tonight.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Cubs moneyline, which opened at a consensus price of -133 and has since risen to almost -140. Furthermore, big money bettors are also interested in the Cubs — as of this writing, Chicago has received only 38 percent of all bets against 83 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are backing the Cubs, giving them three total signals in their direction.

Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-140) — BetMGM

Houston has had the Angels’s number this season — they lead the season series 8-3 — and experts believe that trend continues Wednesday.

We’ve noticed sharp action coming in on the Astros moneyline, which opened at a +120 consensus price and has since dipped below +110. Additionally, there’s big money interest in the Astros as well — as of this writing, they have received 54 percent of all bets against 80 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, one top Action Network MLB expert is backing the Astros to trigger a third and final signal in their direction.

Houston Astros Moneyline (+100) — BetMGM