Phillies vs. Blue Jays odds, predictions today after Charlie Montoyo firing

The Blue Jays and Phillies will conclude their two-game series today in Toronto, and Kenny Ducey of The Action Network is here to share his best bet (video above).

On the day in which they elected to fire manager Charlie Montoyo, the Blue Jays will send Ross Stripling to the hill against Zach Wheeler for the Phillies.

Even though the Phillies are missing a number of key pieces, Ducey believes they’re in a good spot Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays prediction

“Toronto’s offense really has been slumping – 1.05 wRC+ over the last week, 1.07 wRC+ over the last two weeks,” Ducey says.

Ducey also believes the Phillies bring a huge pitching advantage into tonight’s contest. Wheeler has a strikeout rate of almost 30 percent and, although Toronto doesn’t strike out at a very high rate, they haven’t produce a lot of quality at-bats of late.

Zach Wheeler

On the flip-side, Stripling arrives at tonight’s start with an xERA north of 4.00 and doesn’t strike out a lot of batters. Entering tonight’s outing, Stripling brings a striekout rate below 20 percent to the fold, which should give the Phillies offense a further advantage.

For all those reasons, Ducey is confident enough to back the Phillies as road underdogs on Wednesday. They come in at +100 at the time of writing on BetMGM and would be worth a play up to -110.