Dodgers vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, MLB picks today: Tony Gonsolin

On a Los Angeles Dodgers a team and pitching staff that features plenty of starpower, not many people saw Tony Gonsolin coming. With the All-Star Break fast approaching, Gonsolin has been one of the best pitchers in baseball and now finds himself as the third-favorite to win the National League Cy Young at +1000.

Gonsolin, who had never pitched more than 56 innings in an MLB season to this point in his career, leads all qualified pitchers with a 1.62 ERA through 88.2 innings and even though his expected indicators suggest some negative regression, a 2.89 xERA and 3.82 xFIP are still quite impressive.

And while Gonsolin’s strikeout rate is down to 8.12 K/9 from 10.51 last season, his walk rate and HR/9 have also dipped considerably and his batted ball data has also improved. The right-hander ranks in the 87th percentile in hard hit rate, 71st percentile in barrel rate and 83rd percentile in xwOBA.

Those kind of numbers backing up the second-best offense in baseball according to wOBA and wRC+ will absolutely play, so it’s no wonder that Gonsolin has shot up the oddsboard for the Cy Young.

Gonsolin and the Dodgers are -155 favorites in St. Louis on Wednesday night, but Los Angeles should have its work cut out for it on Wednesday night against a decent Cardinals offense that will be playing behind the ageless wonder, Adam Wainwright.

Though his numbers aren’t in the same echelon as Gonsolin, Wainwright’s been impressive once again this season with a 3.15 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 105.2 innings. And even though, just like Gonsolin, Wainwright’s predictive metrics also call for some negative regression, he’s got a 4.43 xERA and 3.77 xFIP, that’s been the norm for the 40-year-old over the past few seasons.

The battle of the bullpens clearly favors the Dodgers — Los Angeles ranks sixth with a 3.30 ERA and first with a 3.46 xFIP — the Cardinals are also pretty strong behind their starter with a 3.45 ERA and 4.04 xFIP.

Even though this game could very well turn into a pitchers’ duel, the offensive upside in this matchup is keeping the total in range for a play on the under. Sean Zerillo’s Action Network MLB Model projects this total at 7.86 runs, so there’s value backing these pitchers to keep things quiet on Wednesday night.

