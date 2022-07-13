ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, MLB picks today: Tony Gonsolin

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBqK0_0geaX5eu00

On a Los Angeles Dodgers a team and pitching staff that features plenty of starpower, not many people saw Tony Gonsolin coming. With the All-Star Break fast approaching, Gonsolin has been one of the best pitchers in baseball and now finds himself as the third-favorite to win the National League Cy Young at +1000.

Gonsolin, who had never pitched more than 56 innings in an MLB season to this point in his career, leads all qualified pitchers with a 1.62 ERA through 88.2 innings and even though his expected indicators suggest some negative regression, a 2.89 xERA and 3.82 xFIP are still quite impressive.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread : LAD -1.5 (+105) vs. STL +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline : LAD (-160) vs. STL (+135)

Total : Over 8 (-120) | Under (+100)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfPRT_0geaX5eu00
Tony Gonsolin
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dodgers vs. Cardinals prediction

And while Gonsolin’s strikeout rate is down to 8.12 K/9 from 10.51 last season, his walk rate and HR/9 have also dipped considerably and his batted ball data has also improved. The right-hander ranks in the 87th percentile in hard hit rate, 71st percentile in barrel rate and 83rd percentile in xwOBA.

Those kind of numbers backing up the second-best offense in baseball according to wOBA and wRC+ will absolutely play, so it’s no wonder that Gonsolin has shot up the oddsboard for the Cy Young.

Gonsolin and the Dodgers are -155 favorites in St. Louis on Wednesday night, but Los Angeles should have its work cut out for it on Wednesday night against a decent Cardinals offense that will be playing behind the ageless wonder, Adam Wainwright.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHp6i_0geaX5eu00
Adam Wainwright
Getty Images

Though his numbers aren’t in the same echelon as Gonsolin, Wainwright’s been impressive once again this season with a 3.15 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 105.2 innings. And even though, just like Gonsolin, Wainwright’s predictive metrics also call for some negative regression, he’s got a 4.43 xERA and 3.77 xFIP, that’s been the norm for the 40-year-old over the past few seasons.

The battle of the bullpens clearly favors the Dodgers — Los Angeles ranks sixth with a 3.30 ERA and first with a 3.46 xFIP — the Cardinals are also pretty strong behind their starter with a 3.45 ERA and 4.04 xFIP.

Want to bet on the MLB?

Even though this game could very well turn into a pitchers’ duel, the offensive upside in this matchup is keeping the total in range for a play on the under. Sean Zerillo’s Action Network MLB Model projects this total at 7.86 runs, so there’s value backing these pitchers to keep things quiet on Wednesday night.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals MLB picks today

Under 8 (+100) — BetMGM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Tony Gonsolin
Person
Cy Young
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy