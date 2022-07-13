ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Samuel L. Jackson’s Broadway play ‘The Piano Lesson’ gets shafted

By Johnny Oleksinski
New York Post
 4 days ago

Beanie Feldstein isn’t the only star being slighted on Broadway during this cruel summer.

Sources say that the fall revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Denzel Washington’s talented son John David Washington, is being kicked out of the St. James Theatre and relegated to the much smaller Barrymore, where Canadian crook Garth Drabinsky’s flopzilla “Paradise Square” finally closes on Sunday.

Making matters worse — and more expensive — is that much of the show’s set has already been built for the St. James.

Washington and Jackson, soon to be playing to about 700 fewer people per night, are said to be renegotiating their salaries.

(If the stars are irked, imagine how the investors feel!)

Rick Miramontez, press rep for “The Piano Lesson,” had no comment.

Sara Bareilles plays the Baker’s Wife in “Into the Woods.”
Evan Zimmerman

The downgrade comes because St. James landlord Jujamcyn would prefer to extend its hugely successful — and twig-cheap — production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” with Sara Bareilles and Patina Miller as long as it possibly can.

The critics’ reviews of the fairy-tale show were stellar, and the revival is doing business that the late composer rarely saw during his life.

My advice to the upcoming musical “New York, New York” — featuring songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb — that’s produced by Sonia Friedman and supposed to go into the St. James in the spring: Don’t start spreading the news just yet.

HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks’ Sons & His Relationship To Each Of Them: Meet Chet, Colin & Truman

While Tom Hanks may be considered “America’s Dad,” he does have four grown-up kids of his own. The 66-year-old actor has been a beloved star for decades, from his early successes in movies like Big and Forrest Gump to more recent critically-acclaimed roles like playing Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. His familiarity has made him adored by fans of all ages, and earned him the title of “America’s Dad.”
RELATIONSHIPS
