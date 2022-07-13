ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for 28% off on Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Miska Salemann
New York Post
 4 days ago
New York Post Composite

Check the time! Amazon Prime Day will be over in a matter of hours, but you still have the opportunity to rack up significant savings on a brand new Apple Watch.

Whether you’re always on the run, forgetting your phone at home, or simply interested in tracking your health — the Apple Watch is for you.

Like many Apple products, the Apple Watch doesn’t come for free. Luckily, this Prime Day, you can now buy it for just $309, which is 28% off the original price.

Apple Watch 7 Series, $309, original price: $429

Amazon

The Apple Watch simplifies your fitness journey. Each day, the smartwatch present three activity rights. The built-in motion sensor tracks when you stand, move and exercise, and reminds you how close you are to completing your goals. Talk about motivation.

In addition to tracking your physical activity, the Apple Watch keeps an eye on your blood oxygen levels, takes note of irregular heart rhythms, and has a sleep tracking feature. Get all the insights into your body from anywhere and at any time.

Apple Watches are also easily convertible into communication devices. You can send texts, make calls, talk to Siri, and listen to music through your watch for an additional monthly charge, depending on the service. No phone necessary.

