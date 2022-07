Two Springfield residents will face years behind bars on meth charges. 36 year old Brandy Friday was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 42 year old Brent Garner got 10, both for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Both had almost 12 grams of ice meth on them. Friday was responsible for over ten thousand grams of a mixture containing meth as well as over 1,500 grams of heroin. Garner had an additional 21.13 grams of heroin.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO