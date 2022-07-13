ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow County man says he’s going to use lottery winnings to pay for wedding

By WITN Web Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man’s desire to cook some steak led to him winning $100,000. William Jones of Richlands said he drove to the store to buy a propane tank for his...

A routine trip to the store ended up being not so routine after all when a man in North Carolina hit the jackpot and won a $100,000 prize. William Jones, of Richlands, stopped by the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville to get a propane tank to grill up some steaks, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Fresh off a $500 win from an Extreme Cash ticket he purchased earlier that day, he decided to try his luck again with a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket.
