ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

$50,000 reward offered for info to find driver who hit, killed cyclist

By Christopher Adams
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXNIk_0geaV4HF00
(File: Getty)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friends of a cyclist who died in a hit-and-run crash in March are offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Keith Culver, 73, was hit in the 6300 block of East Stassney Lane, near Burleson Road, around 9 a.m. on March 30.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time, but died the following evening.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a black Toyota. The exact model is unknown, but it’s likely a four-door sedan. The license plate number is also unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call APD’s Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Woman hurt in auto-ped crash near the Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a woman was in the hospital after she was hit by a driver near the Domain early Saturday morning. APD said the crash happened at Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing at 2:56 a.m. According to Austin Travis County EMS, paramedics took the adult...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

San Marcos man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2019 apartment parking lot murder

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Friday, 26-year-old An-Drew Stephen Jones was convicted of murder in the 2019 killing of Nicholas White in San Marcos. He'll serve a 65-year sentence. White, 22, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Uptown Square apartments on April 5, 2019. Witnesses on the scene said saw a man wearing a yellow shirt and smoking on the scene while he was apparently waiting on someone.
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

APD: Gunshots fired at The Domain NORTHSIDE, no one hurt

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers are investigating after a shooting in North Austin. APD said Friday night that someone fired gunshots in a busy area of The Domain NORTHSIDE. Bullet holes were found in the side of Dr. Martens, which is one of the businesses on Rock Rose Avenue.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged for Downtown Austin robbery that ended in murder

A man has been charged with murder for a Downtown Austin robbery earlier this month that escalated into a deadly shooting. According to an arrest affidavit, 20-year-old Juan Eduardo Martinez is charged with first-degree felony murder. It happened Sunday, July 3, just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin

DPS trooper involved in Manor traffic crash

MANOR, Texas — Manor Police Department reported a collision with an injury involving a State Highway Patrol Trooper. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Thursday, located on Eastbound 290 at George Bush Westbound. According to the Manor Police Department, the State Highway Patrol Trooper driving the vehicle is...
MANOR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

Austin police search for suspect who punched city employee at bus stop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a man who reportedly punched a city employee in the face at a downtown bus stop earlier this month. The Austin Police Department said the assault took place the afternoon of July 1 at the bus stop in the 400 block of Guadalupe Street, near Republic Square Park.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

14-year-old shot in East Austin, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas — ATCEMS responded to a shot call in the 6700 block of Sanshof Circle at 5:10 p.m. A 14-year-old male was shot and has been transported to the local trauma center with serious life-threatening injuries. Officers are on the scene investigating the case and trying to find...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died following a multi-vehicle crash late Wednesday night in northwest Austin, EMS officials said. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded around 9:38 p.m. to the 6100 block of West Parmer Lane after reports of a collision. There were three vehicles involved. One person was...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

One dead in north Austin crash Wednesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said one person died in a multi-vehicle crash in north Austin Wednesday night. ATCEMS said paramedics were called to the 6100 block of West Parmer Lane just before 9:40 p.m. That is northwest of where West Parmer Lane intersects with McNeil Drive. According...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Public’s help wanted in identifying male remains found in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a male found in Austin, Texas. Unidentified male remains were found in a wooded area off Alum Rock Drive in Austin on December 20, 2021. The victim’s remains were skeletal and […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy