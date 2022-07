Call me Lady Whistledown, because The Queen's Ball: A "Bridgerton" Experience is the talk of the "ton," and my feather quill is about to snap. This summer, Netflix opened its doors to fans in San Francisco, Atlanta, and Washington DC, welcoming regally dressed guests to an evening of cocktails, aerial dancing, portrait posing, and an audience with the queen. With "Bridgerton" season two on my mind, I had to check out the Regency-era soirée for myself, so I threw on one of my fanciest dresses (not nearly extravagant enough) and prepared to mingle like the future of the family name depended on it.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO