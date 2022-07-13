ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Gov. Kristi Noem agrees to only one debate with Jamie Smith ahead of November 2022 election

By Jonathan Ellis, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sgn2d_0geaUodV00

Gov. Kristi Noem's campaign announced Wednesday that it had accepted a debate invitation for the upcoming election against Rep. Jamie Smith this November.

And that's that.

The announcement said the governor would participate in just one debate, which is being sponsored by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN. The debate will take place Sept. 30 in Rapid City.

It's not unusual for front runners to limit their debate appearances, and Noem, a Republican, is running in a heavily Republican state. But one debate would be unusual.

For example, former Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who went on to win re-election in 2014 by the widest margin in state history for a governor, offered his Democratic opponent, state Sen. Susan Wismer, four debates.

In 2006, then Gov. Mike Rounds had multiple debates with challenger Jack Billion, starting in August at DakotaFest in Mitchell. Other debates took place at the State Fair and a televised debate sponsored by AARP and the South Dakota Newspaper Association.

The governor sent a letter to Smith's campaign accepting the debate and urging Smith to do the same.

“Voters deserve the opportunity to hear from the two of us on a wide variety of issues, especially those on which we do not see eye-to-eye," the letter said. "I look forward to a spirited, fact-driven conversation, and I trust that you hope for the same.”

Smith, a Sioux Falls Democrat who is House minority leader, agreed that voters deserved an opportunity to hear from the candidates, and not just in one debate.

While he welcomed the opportunity to participate in the Dakota News Now debate, he said, "I think South Dakotans deserve more than one debate."

"You wouldn't think that talking about our visions for South Dakota would be a scary topic for an incumbent governor," he added.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Smith hopes to break SD streak of GOP governors

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The last time South Dakota voters elected a Democrat as governor was 1974. An uphill battle faces Jamie Smith as he runs for governor this year as he tries to break the Republicans’ streak of 11 consecutive victories. The House Democrat leader from Sioux Falls knows numbers aren’t on his side.
POLITICS
KX News

SD Governor Noem declines debate, claims public broadcaster slants left

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem won’t participate in a debate sponsored by South Dakota Public Broadcasting because of what her campaign spokesman called its “extreme leftward swing.” In a break from precedent, the Republican governor has agreed to just one debate with her challenger, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith. Noem has also […]
POLITICS
gowatertown.net

Governor Noem seeks disaster declaration for six South Dakota counties

PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties. A preliminary damage assessment conducted this week by...
PIERRE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Gov. Noem requests presidential disaster declaration for June 11-14 storm damage

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem requested a presidential disaster Declaration and signed Executive Order 2022-08 Thursday to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties statewide. Federal...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Mitchell, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Elections
The Center Square

Medicaid expansion faces hurdles in South Dakota

(The Center Square) - Zach Marcus of South Dakotans Decide Healthcare is confident South Dakota voters will approve Medicaid expansion in November. Ask him why and he will quote numbers he says were given to him by the state's Legislative Research Council. "Forty-two thousand, five hundred South Dakotans are currently...
HEALTH
Minnesota Reformer

Actually, it’s gonna be the Year of the Republican Women

This is a response to a recent guest commentary from Vote Run Lead on the need for more women in elected office. This year Republicans have a record-setting number of women running for the Minnesota House — I’m absolutely thrilled at the opportunity Republicans have this year to expand the ranks of women in the […] The post Actually, it’s gonna be the Year of the Republican Women appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

SD legislators eyeing solutions for property tax increases

BLACK HILLS, S.D. — Property taxes in South Dakota are on the rise. Due to that rise in taxes, lawmakers are receiving concerned and frustrated feedback from their constituents. “(There’s some that say) ‘I’m on a fixed income’ or ‘I’m retired’ or I’m a young couple starting out’. ‘How...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rounds
Person
Dennis Daugaard
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Jason Ravnsborg
Montana Free Press

Local GOP resolutions refuting Biden presidency debut in Montana

Republican central committees in Ravalli and Lewis and Clark counties have in the last two weeks passed near-identical resolutions refuting the results of the 2020 presidential election and claiming Joe Biden “was not legitimately elected” to the presidency of the United States. The resolutions urge the Montana Legislature to do “everything in their power” to put “the responsibility of election integrity and accountability back into the hands of We the People.”
MONTANA STATE
valleynewslive.com

President Biden approves disaster declaration for North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The request, originally sent by Governor Doug Burgum on June 23, for a declaration of disaster in numerous North Dakota counties was approved today by President Biden. It’s a disaster declaration for severe spring blizzards and flooding that took place from April 22 to...
FARGO, ND
tsln.com

South Dakota: Sign Up for Prairie Dog Control Programs

PIERRE, S.D.—The South Dakota departments of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) and Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) want to remind South Dakota landowners to register for assistance with prairie dog encroachment from public lands. The deadline for enrollment is August 15. The state’s prairie dog control program is cooperatively...
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Election State#Dakota News Now#Kota Kevn#Republican#Democratic#Dakotafest#House
KELOLAND TV

192 abortions performed in South Dakota in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Prior to the fall of Roe v. Wade, abortions in South Dakota were continuing a steady decline in 2021. The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reported 192 abortions in their annual Induced Abortion Report. That’s only a small increase from 125 abortions in 2020 when Planned Parenthood halted services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
northwestmoinfo.com

A Dozen Iowa Nursing Homes Have Closed Due to Finances

(Radio Iowa) A dozen Iowa nursing homes have closed in the past seven months for financial reasons. Iowa Health Care Association president and C-E-O Brent Willet says like any industry, nursing homes face rising operating costs — but cannot raise daily and monthly rates because those are set by the government for Medicare and Medicaid patients.
IOWA STATE
truedakotan.com

Inflation putting most pain on South Dakotans who make the least

When Tyson Wade of Britton, S.D., moved to Sioux Falls in 2021, he never expected that even with a steady job, he would struggle financially and be on the verge of homelessness. But like everyone in South Dakota and across the U.S., Wade is enduring the effects of stubborn economic inflation that is driving up costs for basic necessities and which is having a much larger impact on young adults…
BRITTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s first recreational marijuana dispensary

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — When people think of marijuana in South Dakota, one name looms large. Flandreau; or more specifically, Native Nations Cannabis in Flandreau, owned and operated by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe. But they aren’t the only game in the market in South Dakota, and they...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
AARP
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The 5 Worst Nicknames for Towns in Iowa

Whether deserved or not, a number of towns in the Hawkeye State have earned some not-so-prestigious nicknames. Here are five of the absolute worst. There is always something different to try when you visit a local Sioux Falls bar or brewery. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

COVID Cases Climbing in South Dakota

Cases of COVID-19 are climbing in South Dakota. Five COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update. The statewide total is 2945. Active cases in Brookings County increase by eleven to 127. Forty-eight new cases reported since July 6, the total is 8,469. Recovered cases are at 8,286. There have been 56 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy