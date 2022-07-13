Winterthur’s Artisan Market: Where to find the goods

The Winterthur Artisan Market returns Saturday with vendors grouped in five areas around the estate.

Two days weren’t enough last summer to make it through all the booths at Winterthur Museum’s inaugural Artisan Market, but guests can try again Saturday and Sunday.

They’ll have their jobs cut out for them, though: This year’s event will have more than 100 vendors, up from last year.

The second annual version opens Saturday at 9 a.m. for early bird ticket holders and 11 a.m. to everybody else. It closes at 4 p.m. and then opens again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market is a rain-or-shine event. The weather looks great Saturday, but rain is forecast for Sunday.

Wares will include antiques and collectibles; furniture and home décor; upcycled and architectural salvage pieces; high-quality crafts and handmade items; vintage clothing and jewelry; small batch and artisanal gourmet packaged goods; original art in a variety of media; and garden items.

General admission tickets are $22 for adults; $20 for students and seniors; $8 for ages 2-11.

An Artisan Market early bird VIP admission allows ticket holders in from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes reserved parking. It’s $50 per person; $25 for members and includes special parking, options for a lecture on the “Jacqueline Kennedy and H. F. du Pont: From Winterthur to the White House” exhibit and a house tour that will follow Jackie’s path through the house on her visit.

Tickets may be purchased online at winterthur.org, by calling 800-448-3883, or on-site on the day of the event.

For more about the vendors and their wares, go to Winterthur.org/ArtisanMarket.

Winterthur’s second Artisan Market opens Saturday at 9 a.m. to early bird ticket holders.

Artisan Market booths

Here’s where you will be able to find the goods.

Visitor Center patio: Warwick Furnace Farm; Karen Trimble Fine Art; Heirloom Acre Honey; Pluma Avis Domus; Beautiful Botanicals; Classic Elegance; and Works of Art.

The Grove at museum lawn: Walking Olive; Art by Samara Weaver; Atwater Designs; The Farm at Oxford; Toadstool; Short. Sweet. Saucy; and Ten Air Studios.

Clenny Run lawn: Barefoot Botanicals; Kim Smith Fine Art; River Rat Pottery; artist Andy Smith; malagueta; reFIIND furniture; Eric Zippe Fine Art; Burning Branch Studio; Carvings by Bruce; Partnership Crafts; Chalktree WAX Candles; The Fairy Potter; Catherine Colsher; Miche Scott Handmade; The Works of Tamarah; Give A Fig by Suzanne Gaadt; Harold Kalmus; OnlyInTheForest foraged botanical art; Earthen Creed; Jenn Hallgren; LouLou Clayton Custom Pet Portraits; Aston Windsor Chair Shop; Millmont; Stephen D. Smith Photography; Estelle Lukoff Designs; PysankyByBasia; Stephen Brehm; Bridget Hughes Pottery; Paper Hibiscus; and Terrarium Therapy.

Sycamore Hill: The Shabby Chic Garden; Big Joe’s Honey; Robert Francis James; Kara Raymond Studio; Stone Cottage Industries; Barking tree pottery; Cook Awesome Food; Fairhope Graphics; White Historic Art; Jewelry by Jo!; Krista Patton Pottery; Woodland Woodworx; Sylvia Dale Collection; Terraintextures; Helena vanEmmerik-Finn; Whiskey Hollow; Bee Our Guest; BookGrrl Bindery; Bijoux by Dawn – Handmade Jewelry; Out In The Shed Woodturning; House of the Rising Star Art Studio; Blandon Mitchell; and Peg & Awl Built.

Enchanted Woods/Sundial Lawn: Lingerlong Woodwood; P2 Ware Art Tile; Courtney Designs; Fusions Tasters Choice; Sculptures by Lorann & Watercolors by Joe; Root and Rocks; Kent County Candles; She Got Glass; Patti Bishop Watercolors; Olga Ganoudis Designs; Hope’s Caramels; Deramics Clay Studio; Anna Biggs Designs; Art Work by Debbie Huff Elisabeth Handwoven Designs; Chadds Ford Canvas; Henisee Pottery; MSL Jewelry; Aristos’ Harvest; Granate by Annina King; George Gallatig Studio; Designs in Glass; Pottery By Lisa; Grete Design; Painted Sky Alpaca Farm & Fiber Mill; Old Iron Vintage; Emma J Designs Jewelry; Grace Hunsinger Studio; Carol Fastuca; Handcrafted by Abraham Warren; Chester County Craft Guild; Delaware Bay Clay; AirRings by Ann; GoGoGarden; Iris and Callistos apiary; Janet Kofoed Jewelry; Reecies Soaps (grant recipient); Avant~Garden Pottery; Vidya Shyamsundar Art; Celeste Kelly; Fairydust Pottery; and Repurposed Antiques.

Betsy Price is a Wilmington freelance writer who has 40 years of experience, including 15 at The News Journal in Delaware.