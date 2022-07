2 Gives Back: Eagleville Fire Rescue Dept

ON TUESDAY JUST BEFORE 3 PM, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL IN LAWRENCE COUNTY WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF A MAN DOWN AT DIXIE OAKS GOLF CLUB. THE CALLER REPORTED THAT BYSTANDERS ON THE SCENE INCLUDING AN OFF DUTY RESPIRATORY THERAPIST WERE BEGINNING CPR ON THE PATIENT WHO WAS NOT BREATHING. THE BYSTANDERS CONTINUED AS 911 OPERATORS DISPATCHED CREWS, PROVIDED PRE-ARRIVAL INSTRUCTIONS AND DISPATCHED A MEDICAL HELICOPTER TO THE SCENE. EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS FROM SUMMERTOWN FIRE DEPARTMENT ARRIVED ON SCENE WITHIN 7 MINUTES AND BEGAN PROVIDING BASIC LIFE SUPPORT AND PROVIDED OXYGEN, ATTACHED THEIR AED UNIT AND DELIVERED TWO SHOCKS TO THE PATIENT. LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS ARRIVED ON SCENE ALONG WITH DEPUTIES FROM THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS WAS ABLE TO PROVIDE ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT AND ADMINISTER MEDICATIONS TO HELP STABILIZE THE PATIENT WHILE SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES HELPED TO IDENTIFY THE PATIENT AND NOTIFY EMERGENCY CONTACTS. BEFORE BEING LIFEFLIGHTED THE PATIENT HAD REGAINED CONSCIOUSNESS AND WAS REPORTED TO BE VERBALLY RESPONSIVE.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO