ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Zachary Police invite public to donate school supplies to children in need

By Paula Jones
brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The first day of the 2022-2023 school year is less than a month away and officials with the Zachary Police Department (ZPD) don’t want any children to...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

School supplies, food to be given out at New Roads event

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital Area Human Services will have a community event in New Roads Saturday, July 23. The Summer of Healing: Driving Into Recovery event will have mental health resources, substance abuse treatment, vaccinations, and more. A limited supply of food boxes, school supplies, diapers, and Narcan kits will be given out.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

Local beauty bar hosts school supply giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — August is quickly approaching and communities are gearing up for back-to-school preparations. TrinsBeautyBar, a local stylist, is hosting a Back to School Giveaway. “It’s important to give back and let the community know that it is imperative to support and provide for the future...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

AP Public Schools needs substitute bus drivers

DATE: August 17 – 19 & August 22-24 2022. PLACE: APSB Distribution Center (932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, LA 70737) TIME: 8:00 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBR Schools will have armed resource officers

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — In a near majority vote, the East Baton Rouge School Board decided to add armed school resource officers this year. Before this vote, EBR Schools did not have full-time school resource officers. For this upcoming school year, the school board approved hiring full-time armed officers to guard schools, but not everyone is on board.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Zachary, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Zachary, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge mayor honors officers on 6th anniversary of ambush

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a special proclamation declaring Sunday, July 17 as Law Enforcement Memorial Day. The special proclamation comes on the somber 6th anniversary of the 2016 deadly police ambush. “We honor those who lost their lives or were forever...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRG: Pediatric burn survivors start free summer camp Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge General will host a free summer camp for pediatric burn survivors starting Saturday, July 16. According to a news release from BRG, 40 burn survivors are going to Camp Catahoula, a week-long summer camp in Lawrence, Mississippi to engage in fun summer activities and connect with other burn survivors. The hospital said the camp is run by volunteers from BRG, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and Brother’s Keepers, a firefighters’ motorcycle club, and parents of the burn victims.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Children In Need#Zachary High School#Police
brproud.com

EBRPSS to hand out free backpacks, school supplies at back-to-school bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will hold its annual Back to School Bash on Aug. 6. The event will have food, games, and prizes. Free school supplies, backpacks, health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines, and more will be offered to families who attend. Families can enjoy student performances and children can play in a kid’s play zone.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
pelicanpostonline.com

Leadership Ascension Program graduates Class of 2022

Now accepting nominations for this year’s Leadership Class. The Ascension Chamber of Commerce recently completed its 27th year of the Leadership Ascension program. Before a crowd of over 100 community leaders, alumni, supporters, and sponsors, the Chamber honored the Class of 2022 graduates in a ceremony sponsored by Bonfanti Investment Services at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Local officials to give away free uniforms, backpacks in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 will be giving out free backpacks and uniforms on August 7. The Back-to-School event will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children can receive a uniform, a backpack, and a free haircut provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, or House of Cuts. The event will be held at 3535 Riley Street in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish deputy involved in crash killing Denham Springs woman

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A two-vehicle crash involving a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy before 1 a.m. Friday left a Denham Springs woman dead. Louisiana State Police said the two-vehicle crash took place on LA 16 southbound, south of LA 64 in Livingston Parish. An investigation by State Police showed that an LPSO deputy was responding to a call in a marked vehicle when the deputy hit the back end of a 2004 Saturn Ion while traveling south in the left lane on LA 16.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Five teens accused of breaking into abandoned school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens Wednesday and charged them with breaking into an abandoned elementary school. Authorities responded to a robbery in progress at Jefferson Terrace Elementary around 10 p.m. on July 13. The sheriff’s office said that five teenage suspects were apprehended and issued a misdemeanor summons for violating criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Group arrested for breaking into abandoned school overnight, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - Five people were arrested late Wednesday night for breaking into an abandoned elementary school and stealing overhead projectors. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Terrace Elementary on Cal Road. Cole Patterson, 19; David Barrios, 19; Cooper Scott, 19; and two other individuals were arrested after the break-in.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy