Zachary Police invite public to donate school supplies to children in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge General will host a free summer camp for pediatric burn survivors starting Saturday, July 16. According to a news release from BRG, 40 burn survivors are going to Camp Catahoula, a week-long summer camp in Lawrence, Mississippi to engage in fun summer activities and connect with other burn survivors. The hospital said the camp is run by volunteers from BRG, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and Brother’s Keepers, a firefighters’ motorcycle club, and parents of the burn victims.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO