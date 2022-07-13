D-man Josh Manson staying with Colorado Avalanche

A familiar face will be sticking around with the Toronto Maple Leafs, with the club announcing forward and current RFA Pierre Engvall has been re-signed on a one-year deal. The team did not announce the financial terms of the contract. However, The Athletic’s James Mirtle reports the contract is worth $2.25M for this season. Engvall’s extension gives him a $1M raise on the two-year, $2.5M contract that had just expired, which carried an AAV of $1.25M. The contract also means that both sides avoid arbitration, with the deadline for player-elected salary arbitration coming today and the club-elected deadline coming tomorrow. The contract leaves Engvall an UFA after this season.

NHL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO