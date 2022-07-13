ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

D-man Josh Manson staying with Colorado Avalanche

 4 days ago

After a trade deadline deal led to a Stanley Cup, defenseman Josh Manson and the Colorado Avalanche have decided to continue the partnership. ESPN has confirmed multiple reports that he gets a four-year deal with...

