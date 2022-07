Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland is announcing his commitment on July 23 and deciding between Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan State and Oklahoma. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Spartans are in the lead for Kirkland’s pledge at 58.3%. The Gators aren’t far behind at 35%, while the Hurricanes have a 1.8% chance to land Kirkland’s commitment.

