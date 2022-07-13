ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons sign second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie

By Matt Urben
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons signed second-round draft pick Arnold Ebiketie on Wednesday. A standout at Penn State, Ebiketie is expected to compete for a starting job at outside linebacker this season after the Falcons traded up to pick No. 38 to acquire him back in April.

Ebiketie had 9.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles for the Nittany Lions last season. Atlanta released Dante Fowler Jr. and let Steven Means walk during free agency, freeing up both starting OLB spots.

Ebiketie’s elite athleticism was one of his biggest draws coming out of college.

“Ebiketie transferred from Temple to Penn State and proved his 2020 production was no fluke, wrote Pro Football Focus. “He beat up on quality tackles en route to a 90.5 pass-rushing grade and 52 pressures.”

The Falcons signed Lorenzo Carter, who’s expected to start at the other outside linebacker spot this season. Atlanta also drafted EDGE DeAngelo Malone out of Western Kentucky in the third round.

