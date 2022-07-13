ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Community reacts to news of possible murder charges against Alex Murdaugh

By Raymond Owens
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vwDa_0geaQntc00

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators informed members of Alex Murdaugh’s family this week that the disbarred Hampton County attorney could soon face murder charges in the death of his wife, Margaret, and son, Paul.

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh said a Grand Jury could hand down indictments for murder in this case as soon as this week.

Parker’s Law Group, which is the new name of Murdaugh’s former law firm, would not respond to a request for comment; however, they did post the following message on their website after learning the news about the forthcoming charges.

“Today’s (7/12/22) news is sad and upsetting. Our thoughts turn to Maggie and to Paul whom we loved and who we miss. Everyday we grieve for them. Justice must be served. If the charges reported today are true and just, we ask for our judicial system to ask swiftly and to bring a conclusion to this heinous situation.”

MORE: THE MURDAUGH INVESTIGATION

While in Hampton County on Wednesday, one resident said he is a friend of the family and is not surprised by the latest development.

“I think it’s about time,” the man said. “I’m really good friends with one of the brothers, and you know, Alex was maybe not one of the most enjoyable people to be around at times. Not a huge surprise that something like this would happen, but always seemed a little angry.”

Murdaugh is currently being held in the Richland County jail on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
wtoc.com

Satterfield family lawyer addresses Alex Murdaugh murder indictments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh sits in jail in Columbia, South Carolina tonight but next week a bond hearing is set for him in Colleton County. Murdaugh faces two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife and son. Gloria Satterfield’s family attorney Eric Bland says these indictments...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampton County, SC
City
Parker, SC
Hampton County, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

SLED: Orangeburg man sought in June attempted murder case

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching for a suspect accused of attempted murder stemming from a June shooting. SLED agents are seeking public help in locating TreQuan Stokes (22), of Orangeburg, for his alleged involvement in a Denmark shooting that happened June 15.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wtoc.com

Two suspects indicted on murder charges for March shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two suspects have been indicted by a Chatham County grand jury for a deadly shooting in Savannah in late March. According to the bill of indictment, Jamonta Jones and Marquis Porter have been charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of cocaine.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Parker S Law Group
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh charged in connection to murders of wife, son

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh in connection to the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret (52) and youngest son Paul (22). According to Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel, he was charged with […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

VIDEO: Father attacks son's killer in a SC courtroom

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A Midlands father has been charged after he was captured on surveillance video attacking his son's convicted killer inside an Orangeburg County courtroom. The incident unfolded Thursday morning, July 14, during a sentencing hearing for Lindy Jones. According to the Orangeburg (T&D) Times and Democrat...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
walterborolive.com

Murdaugh disbarred, but still has not been charged with murders

The S.C. Supreme Court has stripped Alec Murdaugh of his law license. The top court acted on Tuesday, and officially disbarred Murdaugh. Murdaugh is a former Hampton County attorney and heir in the prominent Murdaugh family, which has carried heavy weight in the prosecutorial community of the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office in South Carolina. However, Murdaugh is now facing dozens of embezzlement and fraud charges, as he is charged with stealing more than $8.5 million from former clients.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

1 injured in Savannah after accidental shooting on Kline Street, police confirm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department say they are investigating an accidental shooting in the 500 block of Kline Street. Officials confirmed that the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 17-year-old man. Detectives determined that the victim and another 17-year-old were handling a gun in a home and the gun fired, striking the victim.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Hampton man charged in Hardeeville armed robbery

A Hampton man was arrested July 5 after an armed robbery near a Hardeeville motel in which two victims were struck by a pistol, according to police. Joseph Smoaks, III, 30, was charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, pointing and presenting a firearm, and assault and battery.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Teen injured in accidental shooting in Midtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenager was accidentally shot and injured in Midtown Friday morning, police say. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened early Friday morning around 4:30 in the 500 block of Kline Street. The 17-year-old boy was shot after he and another were handling a gun that accidentally fired.
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Army officer from Ladson stole millions in 'prolific' fraud schemes

An Army soldier from Ladson pleaded guilty to a "prolific" COVID fraud scheme, raking in millions from relief programs and student loan forgiveness. Dara Buck, a U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer at Fort Stewart, fraudulently obtained COVID relief aid, PPP loans, and falsified a disability claim to get rid of student loans. Buck submitted over 150 PPP loan applications, resulting in over $3.5 million.
LADSON, SC
WJCL

Savannah Police looking for missing teenage girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are looking for a teenage girl. They say 16-year-old Tyanna Glover was last seen around 3:15 Saturday afternoon on Audubon Drive. Glover was reportedly wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt and black crocs. Police are asking community members to call 911 if they spot...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy