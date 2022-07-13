ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Teen With 'Ghost Gun' Arrested After Fleeing Atlantic City Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YbN9_0geaQd4M00
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A 16-year-old was arrested with a "ghost gun" after fleeing Atlantic City police, authorities said.

On Monday, July 11, at 9:46 p.m., police communications received information regarding a group of three males confronting a passerby in the 2900 block of Milano Terrace.

One male from the group allegedly pulled a handgun from a backpack he was carrying and pointed it at the victim, police said.

At 9:53 p.m., Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Salvatore Marciante observed three males matching the description of the suspects in the first block of south Bellevue Avenue.

Upon approaching the males, they began to run from the officers eastbound through an alleyway towards Florida Avenue.

Officer Ivanov drove his patrol vehicle around to the first block of south Florida Avenue where Officer Marciante exited the vehicle and stopped two of the three males.

Officer Ivanov also exited his vehicle and pursued the third male down the alley leading back to Bellevue Avenue. The male, a 16-year-old juvenile, was ultimately apprehended by Officer Ivanov and taken into custody without further incident.

Officers located the backpack the juvenile was carrying a short distance away. Inside the backpack officers located a handgun. The recovered handgun was found to be loaded with hollow point ammunition. Officers also determined the handgun was a “Ghost Gun”, a firearm that lacks a serial number, rendering the weapon difficult to trace.

The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with multiple weapons offenses, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

The juvenile was being held at the Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigation Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: CRIMINAL AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VICTIM FREED AT WAWA

A female victim who was strangled and held at knife point was released at wawa on West Bay Avenue is now safe with police after being attacked by a 39 year old male out of Jackson with the first name Joseph. The suspect fled the scene as either the driver or passenger of a 2013 black Kia Optima 4 door. We have no information on the condition of the victim as this is a developing story. Should additional information become available, we will update out page.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Camden man charged with murder in fatal June shooting

Camden County detectives have charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Camden city. Derrick Miller, 36, of Camden, is accused of shooting Charles Copling III, also of Camden, on June 17, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said in a news release.
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NJ State Police Capture 17 Fugitives Across Atlantic County

Officials with the New Jersey State Police say 17 fugitives in Atlantic County were arrested during a two-day initiative to reduce violent crime statewide. On Thursday, June 23rd, and Friday, June 24th, numerous people who were wanted by local, county, and state law enforcement agencies were apprehended at various locations for crimes like weapons/firearms offenses, forgery, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, and drugs.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Ghost Gun#Florida Avenue#Milano Terrace#Wi
Daily Voice

One Dead In Salem County Crash

One person was confirmed dead in a Salem County crash early Sunday, July 17. The crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. on Straughens Mill Road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said. Straughens Mill Road was closed for the investigation. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Young Pilot Killed In Cape May Plane Crash

A 22-year-old pilot was killed in a Cape May County plane crash early Saturday, July 16, authorities said. Thomas Gibson was the sole occupant of the single-engine Piper PA-12 that crashed into a field near Paramount Air Airport around 9:40 a.m., the FAA and Middle Township police said. The Ocean...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey man sought in fatal shooting of 34-year-old at apartment complex, prosecutor says

A 20-year-old South Jersey man is wanted in the shooting death earlier this year of a man at an apartment complex in Atlantic County, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford, of Egg Harbor Township, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the killing of Joshua Hannah, 34, at the Somers Point Village Apartments in Somers Point, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
315K+
Followers
48K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy