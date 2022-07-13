Teen With 'Ghost Gun' Arrested After Fleeing Atlantic City Police

Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A 16-year-old was arrested with a "ghost gun" after fleeing Atlantic City police, authorities said.

On Monday, July 11, at 9:46 p.m., police communications received information regarding a group of three males confronting a passerby in the 2900 block of Milano Terrace.

One male from the group allegedly pulled a handgun from a backpack he was carrying and pointed it at the victim, police said.

At 9:53 p.m., Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Salvatore Marciante observed three males matching the description of the suspects in the first block of south Bellevue Avenue.

Upon approaching the males, they began to run from the officers eastbound through an alleyway towards Florida Avenue.

Officer Ivanov drove his patrol vehicle around to the first block of south Florida Avenue where Officer Marciante exited the vehicle and stopped two of the three males.

Officer Ivanov also exited his vehicle and pursued the third male down the alley leading back to Bellevue Avenue. The male, a 16-year-old juvenile, was ultimately apprehended by Officer Ivanov and taken into custody without further incident.

Officers located the backpack the juvenile was carrying a short distance away. Inside the backpack officers located a handgun. The recovered handgun was found to be loaded with hollow point ammunition. Officers also determined the handgun was a “Ghost Gun”, a firearm that lacks a serial number, rendering the weapon difficult to trace.

The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with multiple weapons offenses, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

The juvenile was being held at the Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigation Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

