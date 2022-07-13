ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

"We decided not to participate": Salvation Army pulls out of Trent Shelter

KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago

Per the services for the new Trent homeless shelter:. “After reviewing all aspects of this project, we decided not to participate at this time.”. “The need for shelter services continues to grow exponentially in our community and The Salvation Army continues to do the utmost possible to help with pivotal programs...

KHQ Right Now

Spokane man reunited with unique kayak thanks to good Samaritan

SPOKANE, Wash. - After its theft over the Fourth of July weekend, a Spokane man is celebrating the return of his beloved camo kayak. Blade Gannon saved for an entire year to buy the unique kayak in an effort to connect with his late father, who taught him everything he knows about fishing. He'd just purchased it in April, only a couple of months before it was stolen.
SPOKANE, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
City
Home, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Researchers investigate the root causes fueling Spokane’s homelessness crisis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Researchers from the City of Spokane, Spokane Public Library and Eastern Washington University came together Wednesday afternoon at Central Library in Downtown Spokane to break down data from the city’s point in time homeless count that was released in May.Organizers said the focus of this year’s study wasn’t just finding out how many people were unhoused, but also learning more about what circumstances might have led them to that point. "We ask those experiencing homelessness ‘how do you see the problem and what do you need?’" Daniel Ramos III.Ramos works for the City of Spokane as a business systems analyst and a community management information systems administrator. He worked as the project manager for the city’s point in time count and Wednesday’s presentation.Data from the study shows 46% of homeless people in Spokane who participated in the point in time count credit unemployment or lack of affordable housing for the reason why they’re homeless."It’s one thing to say ‘this is the number, 1757 is the total persons,’ then to say ‘what does this mean?’" Ramos said. "To then add onto it, ‘here’s what the state of housing looks like,’ and then for citizens to go, ‘what do you think about this?’"Researchers say average housing prices and rent in Spokane have both nearly doubled over the last 10 years.A chart from the presentation shows Spokane’s housing affordability index drop almost directly coinciding with a spike in point in time count numbers since 2017.Dr. Shiloh Dietz is Spokane Public Library’s Community Data Coordinator."Curating this data is our contribution to the solution, but it’s really for other people then to assess what they can do," Dr. Dietz said.Members of the Spokane community took part in Wednesday’s meeting via a question and answer session. Community involvement in the process was a big goal for researchers.Susan Irwin is new to Spokane, and attended the presentation to find out ways to get involved and learn more about her new community."It’s good to get the layout, and the whole thought of what the big picture is, and finding out there are studies going on and people wanting to help," Irwin said.Spokane resident Ruth May hopes this presentation is just the beginning."[I hope] that this data is utilized in a way that makes sense, that this isn’t just a pointification moment. Hopefully it can move beyond there," May said."That is the ultimate goal," Anna Staal, a graduate research assistant from Eastern Washington University, said. "There’s no reason in asking why unless you want to know what can be done about it, what can be done to prevent it and help the people that are already experiencing it."The complete presentation from the City of Spokane can be found by clicking here.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Summer activities: open swim schedules for public pools

SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather is heating up, but you can beat the heat by taking a dive into a public pool!. In Spokane, open swim at all six public pools are free for all ages! Just be sure to sign up for the Splash Pass. You also have the option of receiving notifications of special events and closures of the pools by signing up.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

South Perry Street Fair is underway this sunny Saturday!

SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual South Perry Street Fair is open for 2022, and it couldn't be held on a lovelier day!. From 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., you can head to Perry District and enjoy live music, livelier crowds, tons of vendors, and more. And if the sun gets a little too toasty for you, there are multiple beverage stands and multiple beer gardens to sit and chill until you're ready to hit the shops again.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#The Salvation Army#House
KREM2

Spokane neighborhood frustrated by mail delays

SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane neighborhood is feeling frustration because of ongoing delays with their mail delivery. Terri Pederson has lived in the Muirfield neighborhood on the South Hill of Spokane for more than 30 years. She said mail deliveries have become more sporadic over the past few months.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here is a list of events happening this week in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 80s and the 90s. Some events include picking up strawberries at a local ranch, some barre exercise at the Riverfront Park,...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

A new life for Little Foot

Most people, when they go to Hawaii, bring something back. Maybe a shell from the beach, a lei from a luau, or a ukulele from the local music store. It wasn’t something I planned. But it was something I decided to do for the simple reason that I thought maybe we could give one dog a better life.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cities consider renewing mask mandates despite lower case rates

SPOKANE, Wash. — With a spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation, some major cities are considering bringing back mask mandates, including some in Washington. It’s being discussed in King County, but there’s no official plans yet. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says community levels are high in Spokane, the Spokane Regional Health District doesn’t plan on bringing back masks either.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Upset neighbors battle city and county on traffic measures

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A neighborhood in Spokane Valley is battling the city and county on traffic calming measures after 3 new home development projects increased traffic in the area. Coleman Road used to end right at the county line. But as the county extended the road to build...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Council President Beggs, Councilmember Wilkerson ask city administration to start negotiations on purchasing East Trent Shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council President Breann Beggs and City Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson have drafted a resolution to purchase the proposed homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue, according to the council agenda for Monday. Resolution No. 2022-0066 asks the Spokane City Administration to "enter negotiations" with the owner...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Firefighters respond to Newman Lake brushfire

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brushfire off of North Idaho Rd. and Trent Ave. near Newman Lake was reported on Saturday, July 16, at around 5:30 p.m. Smoke could be seen rising from a hayfield in the area. Spokane County Fire District 13 and nearby personnel responded to the fire,...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Hatch Road Bridge officially reopens

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Hatch Road Bridge is officially back in business, more than two weeks ahead of the rescheduled July 31 reopening!. This route connects US 195 with major arterials in south Spokane. The City of Spokane highlighted the two main features of this project:. Long-term durability and safety...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

SRHD Advises Public to Avoid Contact with Dead or Sick Wildlife Due to Avian Flu

Spokane, Wash. – Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is asking the public to avoid contact with wildlife especially sick or dead wild birds or their young. An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, is impacting wild birds including, but not limited to, Canada geese, snow geese, and raptors across the country and has been found in wild mammals, including a raccoon in Spokane County.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Honeysuckle boat launch to stay put

HAYDEN — Boaters and swimmers at Honeysuckle Beach will continue to share the popular summer site at Hayden Lake. The Hayden City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to not move forward on proposals in a study on how to improve the area. One solution that caught most people’s attention called...
HAYDEN, ID

