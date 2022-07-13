Possible Ghost Photo Captured in Minnesota Home for Sale

(ABC 6 News) - For the past five years the Buy Nothing Rochester group has organized free garage sales in the community. In partnership with Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church they hosted another free garage sale Saturday. Buy Nothing Rochester started in the Veldhusen family's garage to take the stress of money off peoples minds during the holiday shopping season. But it has now gotten so big that the free garage sale needed to move elsewhere.
Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
UNDATED -- An area just to the south of St. Cloud could really use some rain. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says about three percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from less than one percent a week ago. The drought is in an area that stretches from the southern part of the Twin Cities metro down to the Mankato area.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
Calf recruitment for Minnesota’s moose is the process of young moose surviving to become adults. This spring, in the far reaches of northeastern Minnesota, calf recruitment of moose does not present an uplifting narrative. “It’s abysmal. I think this is the worst calf recruitment year we’ve seen in 12...
If you were going to welcome someone to Minnesota with a gift basket, what would you put in it? We asked you what you thought would be representative of a welcoming 'Minnesota Nice' basket, and here are some of the things you said we should definitely include. SPAM. Since SPAM...
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands of carp were found dead at Lake Fountain in Albert Lea early this month. It’s due to an outbreak of the Koi Herpes Virus (KHV). The Lakes Foundation of Albert Lea made a post about the incident on Saturday. The virus is...
If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
It's something we've all probably done while driving at night, but is it really against the law here in Minnesota to flash your headlights at another car?. There are many things we do when we're behind the wheel that is rude to our fellow drivers. Things like tailgating too closely, continuously driving in the left lane while on the highway instead of moving back over the right lane, or not letting someone in while doing the zipper merge are all rude driving behaviors.
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council will hold a public hearing Monday evening concerning a proposed expansion of the surface parking facilities at the former Kmart site. The City Council is being asked to approve a replatting of the adjoining AMPI property and a conditional use permit...
It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. And, in case those showers and clouds blocked your view Tuesday night, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights.
The Twin Cities missed out on the heavy rains that soaked central Minnesota and western Wisconsin overnight into Friday morning. Just 0.07 inches of rain was recorded at MSP Airport, while western Wisconsin had by far the highest amounts, some of which were in excess of 3-4 inches. Weather is...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Kevin Tyrone Williams will be moving to the 100 block of 7th St. NW on July 15. Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims....
(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
UNDATED -- While we didn't much rain here in the St. Cloud metro area, other parts of the region got soaked. The National Weather Service says Milaca had 2.32 inches of rain as of 6:00 a.m., and Hinckley had 3 inches as of 6:30 a.m. The heaviest rain was across...
