ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Possible Ghost Photo Captured in Minnesota Home for Sale

By Carly Ross
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'd say I'm on the fence about believing in ghosts. Part of me wants to believe ghosts are real but I don't know, at the same time I don't think there's enough evidence to back it up 100%. However,...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Buy Nothing Rochester free garage sale

(ABC 6 News) - For the past five years the Buy Nothing Rochester group has organized free garage sales in the community. In partnership with Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church they hosted another free garage sale Saturday. Buy Nothing Rochester started in the Veldhusen family's garage to take the stress of money off peoples minds during the holiday shopping season. But it has now gotten so big that the free garage sale needed to move elsewhere.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Drought Area Grows in Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- An area just to the south of St. Cloud could really use some rain. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says about three percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from less than one percent a week ago. The drought is in an area that stretches from the southern part of the Twin Cities metro down to the Mankato area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

Minnesota Moose And Wolf Population Updates Summer 2022

Calf recruitment for Minnesota’s moose is the process of young moose surviving to become adults. This spring, in the far reaches of northeastern Minnesota, calf recruitment of moose does not present an uplifting narrative. “It’s abysmal. I think this is the worst calf recruitment year we’ve seen in 12...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted Hotels#Ghost#Most Haunted#Minnesota Home For Sale#Kroc
96.7 The River

Good News For Those Battling This Invasive Beetle Here In Minnesota

If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Is Flashing Your Headlights at Another Car Illegal in Minnesota?

It's something we've all probably done while driving at night, but is it really against the law here in Minnesota to flash your headlights at another car?. There are many things we do when we're behind the wheel that is rude to our fellow drivers. Things like tailgating too closely, continuously driving in the left lane while on the highway instead of moving back over the right lane, or not letting someone in while doing the zipper merge are all rude driving behaviors.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
103.9 The Doc

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Favorite Pizza Topping?

Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Public Hearing on Expanding Mayo Clinic Kmart Parking Operation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council will hold a public hearing Monday evening concerning a proposed expansion of the surface parking facilities at the former Kmart site. The City Council is being asked to approve a replatting of the adjoining AMPI property and a conditional use permit...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rare Supermoon to Be Visible in Minnesota This Week

It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. And, in case those showers and clouds blocked your view Tuesday night, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
KAAL-TV

Level 3 offender moving to northwest Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Kevin Tyrone Williams will be moving to the 100 block of 7th St. NW on July 15. Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims....
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number

(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy