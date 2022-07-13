Bradfield Center collecting school uniforms

DELPHOS — The Gramm fire truck has had various owners, but it has never left the city of Delphos. Built in 1927 and used in the city’s fire service until 1950, the fire truck was sold to Sheeter Motor Sales. Floyd Hiegel next purchased the fire truck to be used at the Delphos Soya Company for fire protection. During its time with Hiegel, the truck was fully overhauled. When Hielgel’s company was bought by Central Soya, the truck was part of the property transferred. Finally in 1968, the Jaycees acquired the truck when Central Soya donated it to them.

