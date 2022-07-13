Bradfield Center collecting school uniforms

Recently, Kelly Anspaugh, the celebrated leftist of academia, said that he had an axe to grind with Heartbeat of the Lima. He quoted an outdated opinion piece (four years old) about volunteers and religious-based groups trying to help expecting women seeking guidance by helping in their pregnancy situations. These groups...
LIMA — ArtSpace/Lima will hold a summer camp with artist Bryan Moss on Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22 at ArtSpace/Lima, 65 Town Square, Lima. Moss is a painter, illustrator and comic book/graphic novel artist. The cost of the camp will be $100. All materials will be supplied....
July 13 — Mamatha Bojja and Srinivas Parsa, Lima, boy; Madison Brown and Tanner Hindall, Cridersville, girl; Kate and Andrew Clevenger, Elida, boy; Kimberly Harris, Lima, girl; Amanda Liffiton, Wapakoneta, girl; Alen and Lauren Trentman, Delphos, boy.
WAYNESFIELD — The Waynesfield Baptist Church will hold a Vacation Bible School from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22 at the church, 512 N. Westminster St., Waynesfield. The event is for children and teens from 4-year-olds to high school seniors.
DELPHOS — The Gramm fire truck has had various owners, but it has never left the city of Delphos. Built in 1927 and used in the city’s fire service until 1950, the fire truck was sold to Sheeter Motor Sales. Floyd Hiegel next purchased the fire truck to be used at the Delphos Soya Company for fire protection. During its time with Hiegel, the truck was fully overhauled. When Hielgel’s company was bought by Central Soya, the truck was part of the property transferred. Finally in 1968, the Jaycees acquired the truck when Central Soya donated it to them.
WAPAKONETA — Col. Greg H. Johnson, retired NASA astronaut, will hold a meet and greet autograph session at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum’s outdoor pavilion area from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at the museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta. The outdoor events are free to...
The Allen County Museum offered residents a chance to experience the 19th century. Residents were taken back to 1875 - 1900 in order to experience what life was like in Lima back then. A variety of items were on display -- showcasing a vintage look, that immersed them as if they were actually there.
We have a candidate running for 78th District state representative who possesses many qualities we need in an elected representative for Ohio. Dr. John J. Sreenan is someone I know well and truly believe he not only stands for freedoms we hold dear but will fight with all his power to see that these freedoms are protected.
Supporters spent nearly $180,000 Friday at the 2022 Logan County Junior Fair livestock sale, with over 250 participants going through the sale ring. The top dollar was awarded to Franklin Kinney with his Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb earning just over $5,300. Coming close behind Franklin was Kayla Cummins with...
1900 block of Ann Way Dr., Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Thursday morning. 2100 block of Molly Ave., Lima — A hit-skip incident was investigated Thursday morning. 500 block of S. Main St., Lima — A theft was reported Thursday morning. 2000 block of...
TROY — Fred and Edna Bruns of Troy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2022 with a Nuptial Mass to be said at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy at 9:30 a.m. The couple were married July 21, 1962 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in...
Plans are underway for additional public transportation access in downtown Lima. The Allen County Regional Transit Authority plans to create a Lima Loop for new trolleys in downtown. This route would tie in with happening events and take passengers from their favorite shopping places to restaurants and concerts. The service would run Thursdays through the weekend in conjunction with the opening of the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater. This is among the other revitalization projects in the works for our downtown.
I’m reaching out to anyone interested in writing personalized, handwritten letters starting with 20 individuals given by “The Big Send Letter Writing Event.”. This is a nonpartisan event. Letter-writing is proven to increase voter turnout, and you can do it with a group of friends or on your own from the comfort of your couch! Plus, it’s one of the easiest ways to turn your anger, passion or hope into real action.
Isabelle is completely lost. When she first began her career in publishing after college, she did not expect to be 25, still living at home, and one of the few Black employees at her publishing house. Overworked and underpaid, constantly torn between speaking up or stifling herself, Izzy thinks there must be more to this publishing life. So when she overhears her boss complaining about a beastly high-profile author who has failed to deliver his long-awaited manuscript, Isabelle sees an opportunity to finally get the promotion she deserves.
Bellefontaine High School Principal, Dr. Pam Noeth, recently resigned to take another position. Noeth will move to the Springfield-Clark Career Technical Center as the Senior Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Innovation. Dr. Noeth was hired in April of 2016 to fill the position after the retirement of Bill Badenhop. She...
Terriell C. Ragland, 27, of Lima, found guilty of OVI (aj). Sentence: 365 days jail. 335 days suspended. $850 fine. Damoni V. Brown, 22, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Elliot Gipson, 42, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found...
A historic venue is close to taking the stage once again in downtown Lima. The Ohio Theatre is inching closer to officially reopening as renovation efforts have entered the final stage. The Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a group spearheading restoration efforts, say that final touches will take place over the next month.
We are writing in support of Dr. JJ Sreenan to become our local state representative in Ohio’s 78th House District. We have known JJ personally and professionally for over 20 years. We consider JJ to be a brilliant physician, and we have often taken his medical advice for our own health and that of our loved ones. He was personally asked to be the medical director of the pathology lab at Gastro-Intestinal Associates and administered there for over a decade.
Mercy Health –Springfield, which provides advanced, quality, compassionate care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that it will begin offering the Watchman device – are volutionary stroke prevention treatment for patients with Atrial fibrillation, or A.Fib. This condition causes the left atria to quiver, allowing clot...
