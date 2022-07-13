ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Entertainment Education Event Premieres Locally

By Outlook Newspapers
outlooknewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the July 9 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A crowd of more than 400 gathered recently at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank to kick off the annual California Department of Education’s Arts, Media, & Entertainment Institute with a four-day event. Burbank Unified School District...

burbankleader.outlooknewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outlooknewspapers.com

CCU Launches Backpack Drive

First published in the July 9 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. California Credit Union, based in Glendale, announced the launch this week of a school backpack drive to benefit elementary and middle school students in partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club. Residents can drop off a...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Mayfield Junior School Celebrates the Arts

First published in the June 30 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Junior School dedicates the entire month of May to the arts. This year, students could not contain their excitement to express their creativity toward the end of the school, and the celebration lasted a few more days than usual as a result.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Organization Helps Santa With ‘Christmas in July’ Sale

First published in the July 9 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. With 26 weeks left until Christmas, Santa’s elves will be shopping July 14-16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Assistance League Glendale’s annual “Christmas in July” sale. Shoppers will be able to select from an...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Three Local Scouts Earn Eagle Status

First published in the July 7 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Matthew Kruse, Hayden Owen and Charlie Smith achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and were recognized at a Court of Honor ceremony at the La Cañada Flintridge home of Tom and Sue Sheedy. All three Scouts...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Burbank, CA
Education
City
Burbank, CA
Burbank, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
outlooknewspapers.com

CV Chamber Golf Tourney Raises Funds

First published in the July 9 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual golf tournament at the Scholl Canyon Golf Course in Glendale. Sixty-seven golfers participated in the Friday, June 24, event, which benefits both the Chamber’s student scholarship program and the Desi Geestman Foundation, which supports children fighting cancer. Participants enjoyed 18 holes of golf, a bucket of range balls, refreshments on the course, swag bags, continental breakfast and a barbecue lunch to go with trophy presentations.
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Local Boys Place 2nd in Baseball Regionals

First published in the July 7 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada boys’ 6-year-old tournament baseball team placed second in the East Region District 2 playoffs, which included a thrilling 11-10 victory over defending World Series champion West Covina. The Spartans also defeated La Habra, La Mirada, Pico Rivera and West Covina Blue. La Cañada, which suffered its lone loss in the playoffs to Whittier; earned an automatic berth to the Pony World Series tournament, which will be held from July 14-19. Players pictured are Ethan Kim (front, from left), Asher Pradhan, Sebastian Herrera, Adrian Herrera, Liam Henry, Caleb Fan, Hunter Wright, Daniel Ortiz II, Jacob Carter, Sid Heger, Ryder Gunn, Adam Sim and Preston Cho. Back: Coaches Nathan Fan, John Sim, Jamie Wright and Justin Carter.
WEST COVINA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy