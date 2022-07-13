Entertainment Education Event Premieres Locally

First published in the July 7 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada boys’ 6-year-old tournament baseball team placed second in the East Region District 2 playoffs, which included a thrilling 11-10 victory over defending World Series champion West Covina. The Spartans also defeated La Habra, La Mirada, Pico Rivera and West Covina Blue. La Cañada, which suffered its lone loss in the playoffs to Whittier; earned an automatic berth to the Pony World Series tournament, which will be held from July 14-19. Players pictured are Ethan Kim (front, from left), Asher Pradhan, Sebastian Herrera, Adrian Herrera, Liam Henry, Caleb Fan, Hunter Wright, Daniel Ortiz II, Jacob Carter, Sid Heger, Ryder Gunn, Adam Sim and Preston Cho. Back: Coaches Nathan Fan, John Sim, Jamie Wright and Justin Carter.

