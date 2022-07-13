ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

Montgomery Co. woman spins way to $2M in NC Lottery

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago
Lottery winner Rosa Lilly (Photo from NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Montgomery County woman spun her way to a $2 million top prize Wednesday.

Rosa Lilly, a 67-year-old retired certified nursing assistant, was the lucky winner at the Bigger $pin Live Event.

“I just had a feeling,” she said. “I’m so excited right now; it just feels great.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3ru8_0geaOh6K00
Courtesy: NC Education Lottery

Lilly’s good fortune began when she bought her $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off from Wilder Grocery on North Main Street in Mount Gilead.

She originally won $50,000 from her first prize. After her spin on Wednesday, she got an additional $1,950,000. After taxes, she took home a grand total of $1,420,274.

“I was so happy; that was my lucky day,” Lilly said.

Two more $2 million prizes are up for grabs. Lilly is the fourth person to take home the top award.

