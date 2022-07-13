Selma resident sings in World Games choir during opening ceremony

Residents of Eclectic didn’t let the threat of rain or storms stop them from enjoying the Eclectic Summer Market, Saturday, July 9. Vendors were set up and ready by 8 a.m. to show off their handmade soaps, jams, jewelry, wood carvings and more. Some other vendors set up were selling homegrown flowers, handcrafted home decorations and handmade hairbows. Several food vendors were on the scene as well, offering market-goers delicious food while they browsed tents and tables. For more photos from the event, visit the Eclectic Observer’s Facebook page.
