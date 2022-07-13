ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

BBPH provides narcan training to combat opioid overdoses

By Morgan DeVries
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Statistics provided by first responders in Burleigh County show a 55% increase in overdose deaths from 2020-21.

To help protect members of the community, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is holding a free Narcan Training event on Tuesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at the Dream Center at 1805 Park Ave., according to a press release.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to properly administer a Narcan dose.

You must register for the event by calling 701-355-1594 or going online . Registration is limited.

Narcan is a medication that temporarily restores breathing during an overdose from fentanyl or other opioids.

“Our goal is to train the public on signs and symptoms of an overdose, the immediate actions they should take to get first responders to the scene and steps to stabilize and potentially revive an individual who has overdosed,” said Susan Kahler, SAP coordinator, in a press release.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health receives the State Opioid Response Grants that provide funding for Narcan Training and Prescription Drug Take Back Events.

