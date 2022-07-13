ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Maluma, Prince Royce, Becky G & More Set for First-Ever Rumbazo Latin Music Festival

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGepj_0geaNvFT00
Maluma Rayner "Phraa" Alba

The inaugural Rumbazo Latin Music Festival has announced its 2022 lineup, promising “el reventón del año” (the party of the year).

Colombian sensation Maluma will headline the first-ever Rumbazo fest, with sets from Prince Royce, Natanael Cano, Ivy Queen, Omar Apollo, and newcomer Blessd, to name a few. As part of the festival, Becky G will host an invite-only welcome event on Sept. 10.

The two-day music and culture celebration, presented by Anheuser-Busch, will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, taking place Sept. 10 and 11 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Part open-air gallery and part music festival, the event is expected to draw 15,000 attendees per day, according to organizers.

“While this may be called a festival by industry standards, there will be so much more integrated into Rumbazo,” noted Vic Juarez, Rumbazo Festival Organizer, in a press statement. “We chose downtown Las Vegas as it is the heart of the city and the ideal location for a celebration. We invite the entire Las Vegas community to join us for this massive party – el reventón del año.”

As the Latin genre grows and becomes more mainstream, Rumbazo joins a string of Latin music festivals taking place on the West Coast.

“The Latin music scene, which was once more niche, is clearly becoming more mainstream, and the market is reacting and rightfully so,” Josh Kurfirst, WME partner and global head of festivals, previously told Billboard. “We have seen a steady increase of Latin bookings at the major crossover contemporary festivals and Latin-focused festivals, which I believe is contributing to the blending of Latin music with the pop mainstream.”

He continued: “This festival market is still evolving and, in many ways, catching up for the lost time. [But] there is really a Darwinism approach to evaluating the festival market — only the strong will survive.”

Yendry, Chimbala, Jon Z, and Angie Vee, have also been confirmed for the 2022 Rumbazo with more artists to be announced soon. Tickets for the two-day festival will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, July 15, via RumbazoFest.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Why Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Vegas Wedding Was ‘Exactly What We Wanted’: Read J. Lo’s Personal Letter

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez — aka Jennifer Affleck, as of this weekend — penned a long letter to fans that highlighted all the sweet, personal details about her wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple were previously engaged all the way back in 2002. They rekindled their romance many years later in 2021, got engaged again this year and were married in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony Saturday night (July 16). Lopez confirmed their nuptials and opened up about the romantic, special moment that was a long time coming in a letter to fans subscribed to her “On...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy