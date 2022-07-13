Criticism of Jill Biden's 'breakfast taco' comment continues

House of Representatives to vote on two abortion rights bills. In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month, The House of Representatives is set to vote on two bills Friday that would protect abortion access. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 would enshrine Roe v. Wade into federal law, and The Ensuring Access to Abortion Act would protect a patient's right to travel for legal abortions. The bills are expected to pass in the Democrat-led House of Representatives, but there are major questions if the bills can pass through the 50-50 split Senate to reach President Joe Biden's desk. Already, a number of GOP-controlled states have moved quickly to curtail or outlaw abortion, while states controlled by Democrats have sought to champion access. Ahead of voting, Democrats highlighted the case of a 10-year-old girl who had to cross state lines from Ohio into Indiana to get an abortion after being raped, calling it an example of how the court's decision is already having severe consequences.
