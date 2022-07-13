ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criticism of Jill Biden's 'breakfast taco' comment continues

By Bethany Blankley
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
(The Center Square) – Cuban Americans, Hispanics running for Congress and many others are expressing their disgust with First Lady Jill Biden after she said the Latino community was “as unique as the breakfast taco.”. Biden’s since apologized, but Cuban and Mexican Americans and others are continuing...

