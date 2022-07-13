ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL coach ripped Saquon Barkley of the NY Giants

By Braulio Perez
12up
12up
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley is ready to shut everyone up this season. Countless people have been calling him out, saying he's not going to be able to bounce back in 2022 despite Brian Daboll...

www.12up.com

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Why the Jets Must Trade For Orlando Brown Jr.

It is time for Joe Douglas to make a commitment to Zach Wilson. A commitment of protecting him. The second-year quarterback was the third most sacked signal caller in the NFL last season (44 sacks), he came up hobbling two other times and missed the better part of four games with a knee injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Falcons, Giants, Panthers, Matt Corral

When reflecting on Falcons’ fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier‘s pro day, RBs coach Michael Pitre praised the running back for asking questions and wants to see how Allgeier performs in training camp. “His tape speaks for itself. He’s a tough, physical guy, a downhill runner who plays behind his...
ATLANTA, GA
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/16/22)

It is Saturday, July 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to wait through these July days for the beginning of training camp and for the NFL’s independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson’s decision on a potential Deshaun Watson suspension. Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kafka
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Every team's 2022 Super Bowl odds, from worst to best bets

Last year, we ranked every NFL team’s Super Bowl odds from 1-32, and the results were extremely encouraging. The Rams were ranked fourth, and they ended up winning the Super Bowl. The 49ers were first, and they reached the NFC title game. The fifth-ranked Chiefs also got to their conference game.
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars' Travis Etienne Shows Off in Workout With Ezekiel Elliot, Melvin Gordon

If the Jacksonville Jaguars are banking on Travis Etienne to be a home-run threat in 2022, they likely love what they are continuing to see from his offseason. After a spring where Etienne was fully cleared for practice following his season-ending Lisfranc injury as a rookie, the former first-round pick and Clemson star has posted a series of impressive offseason training videos.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#American Football#Nfc#2022 Giants
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much money NFL generated last year

The NFL still very much remains the cream of the American sports crop and their 2021 national revenue haul proves that. Somewhere, Roger Goodell is smiling. Per Sportico, the NFL brought in a record $11.1 billion last year. That’s nearly half of the $25 billion in annual revenue goal set by Goodell in 2010 — a goal they intend to reach by 2027.
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 NHL free agents: Best players still available after first wave

NHL free agency began on Wednesday, and while most of the top players available have already signed new contracts, there is still plenty of talent on the market. In fact, the second-best unrestricted free agent on most rankings remains unsigned. Nazem Kadri is coming off the best season of his...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Former Steelers RB Le’veon Bell Has Major Regrets From His Decisions In The NFL

After reading Bell’s post. It’s clear that he has some regrets from some of the poor decisions he made in the NFL. Bell alludes to wishing he had a “time machine to go back to 2018.” During 2018, Bell decided to opt-out of his contract with the Steelers in hopes of getting a larger paycheck elsewhere. Pittsburgh wanted Bell to play the 2018 season under the franchise tag, while Bell wanted a long-term extension.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saquon’s Days As Giant Are Numbered

There has been a lot said about the New York Giants running back situation. There are a bunch of question marks around star running back, Saquon Barkley. Can he stay healthy? Will he be a consistent three or four yards per carry kind of back? Can he replicate his rookie year? I believe that even if the answer to all of those questions are true, his days as a Giant are numbered.
NFL
The Spun

Zach Wilson Mom Video Goes Viral: Fans React

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is the story of the NFL offseason. Rumors about his dating life have been circulating on social media this month. Wilson's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused the NFL quarterback of "sleeping with his mom's best friend." The social-media comment has since been deleted. Zach's mom,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The best and worst NFL logos, ranked from No. 32 to 1

A good NFL logo goes a long way toward creating a recognizable brand. A team’s icons should not only be appealing to the eye, but also showcase its history and identity. The NFL is home to some of the most iconic teams in all of sports. With how well-known these clubs are, some of these logos are more than just a logo to legions of loyal fans. Some organizations such as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have used the same marks for decades now, while others such as the Seattle Seahawks continue to add new twists to their brand. Today, we’re ranking every NFL team logo from worst to best.
NFL
The Game Haus

Rube Waddell: The Craziest Hall of Famer

Baseball fans can flock to Cooperstown to praise the legends of the game in the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame. While they are likely plenty of players they enjoy seeing, there are also several plaques with names they have never encountered. One of those names is Rube Waddell, who is one of the crazier characters in baseball history.
MLB
12up

12up

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy