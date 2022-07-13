Final Connected Communities equitable TOD ordinance headed to zoning committee

Showtime Shanna is a South Shore–based storyteller, tenant organizer and aspiring lawyer. At the helm of the East Lake Tenants Union, she has spearheaded a campaign for better living conditions in the management company’s many affordable rental units across the city—starting from the Washington Park SRO, where she used to live. By its own reporting, East Lake is “one of the largest managers of affordable housing” with around 172 properties and 12,000 units throughout the Chicagoland area as well as in Missouri, Indiana and other areas in Illinois. In the process, Shanna, “La Mami of Housing,” as she calls herself, started filming interviews with tenants about their lives and their struggles with property management companies and holding press conferences to both document and further the tenants’ fight for safe and accessible housing.

