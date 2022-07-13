ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Final Connected Communities equitable TOD ordinance headed to zoning committee

By Courtney Cobbs
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago is generally a good place to call home if you want to live car-free. However, the ability to have a high quality of life without owning a car varies greatly within the city. It’s often much easier to get around without a car if you live downtown or on the...

chi.streetsblog.org

Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
fox32chicago.com

Chicago street closures begin for Lollapalooza — what to know

CHICAGO - Street closures have begun in preparation for Lollapalooza. The music festival is set to rock Grant Park two weeks from Thursday. Balbo is already closed, and Jackson will be closed to traffic starting next week. The city has also installed nine temporary cellphone towers to help handle the...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

East Lake Tenants Union organizer Showtime Shanna on the work for safe housing for low-income tenants

Showtime Shanna is a South Shore–based storyteller, tenant organizer and aspiring lawyer. At the helm of the East Lake Tenants Union, she has spearheaded a campaign for better living conditions in the management company’s many affordable rental units across the city—starting from the Washington Park SRO, where she used to live. By its own reporting, East Lake is “one of the largest managers of affordable housing” with around 172 properties and 12,000 units throughout the Chicagoland area as well as in Missouri, Indiana and other areas in Illinois. In the process, Shanna, “La Mami of Housing,” as she calls herself, started filming interviews with tenants about their lives and their struggles with property management companies and holding press conferences to both document and further the tenants’ fight for safe and accessible housing.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago resilient communities pilot distributes first set of $500

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced Wednesday, July 13, that the first cash payments have been distributed to Chicago households through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Lori Lightfoot
rejournals.com

Housing Trust Group breaks ground on its first affordable housing community in Illinois

Housing Trust Group has closed on financing and broken ground on Crescent Place, a new $18.2 million affordable housing community in Arlington Heights, roughly 25 minutes north of Downtown Chicago. Apartments at Crescent Place will be reserved for income-qualifying residents who earn at or below 30 and 60% of area median income (AMI), with rents ranging from $524 to $1,258 per month. Eight of the 40 units at Crescent Place are reserved using Section 811 rental assistance for persons with disabilities to live independently in the community. The property is scheduled to deliver in Spring 2023.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGNtv.com

These are the best restaurants for breakfast in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
#Affordable Housing#Chicago Area#Car Parking#Downtown Chicago#Chicago Mayor#The Chicago City Council
CBS Chicago

Police warn of series of armed robberies, carjackings throughout the city Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A group of men went on a wild carjacking spree in eight incidents across Chicago in just over an hour Saturday morning. According to the Chicago Police Department, the robberies happened within minutes of each other in the Little Village, Noble Square, Roscoe Village, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and Wicker Park neighborhoods.  Police say the four or five men they are looking for started off in the 3300 block of West 31st Street around 6:30 a.m. That's when they robbed a man ordering from a food truck before getting into an Uber -- and carjacking that Uber driver. They then...
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WGN Radio

Is there a racist pattern of gun arrests in Chicago?

Takenya Nixon, assistant public defender with the Cook County Public Defenders, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels there’s a racist pattern with gun arrests in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
beltmag.com

Are West Chicago’s Radiation Worries Over?

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities. Sandra Arzola was relaxing in her West Chicago home one weekend in 1995, when she heard a knock at the door. Recently married, she shared the gray duplex with her husband, mom and sister, and family members were constantly coming and going. But when Sandra answered the door that day, what she learned would change how she looked at her home and suburban community forever.
vfpress.news

Bellwood To Build More Homes, 2 Close To Selling For $425K Each

A vacant residential lot at 241 Bohland Ave. in Bellwood, which the village recently purchased through the Cook County Land Bank Authority in order to build a new home. | File. Thursday, July 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The village of Bellwood is looking to build even...
BELLWOOD, IL

