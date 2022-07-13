Jakks Pacific Reveals New Super Mario™ Interactive Figure Let’s Go Yoshi!

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today unveiled the brand-new Super Mario™ interactive figure Let’s Go, Yoshi! at Toy Insider’s popular press and influencer event, Sweet Suite, in New York City.

Let’s Go, Yoshi is the perfect addition to any Super Mario™ collection. Standing at 12 inches tall, this figure has several interactive triggers and 13 points of articulation for tons of posing options. Kids and collectors ages 3 and up will have endless fun with Yoshi to activate his 20+ iconic sounds and music. Pat Yoshi’s nose to hear adorable sounds. Push down on Yoshi’s head for a super cool chomping action and sound. Other activation trigger points include Yoshi’s shell and feet, while his top spike activates his instantly recognizable music. Try lifting or laying down Yoshi to experience even more iconic motion-activated sounds.

“JAKKS Pacific is thrilled to finally reveal our newest addition to the Super Mario line, Let’s Go, Yoshi!,” said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “For fans of all ages, this has been a request for many years and our team is happy to bring this exciting Yoshi to retail for this holiday season.”

Let’s Go, Yoshi! will be in store and online in October in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, headquartered in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products, with best sellers such as Super Mario figures, plush and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, X Power Dozer®, Disguise®, Weee-Do™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

