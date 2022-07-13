Single vehicle crash on County Home Road sends 49-year-old driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Linn County, IOWA – Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred right before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

It happened on County Home Road between North Mentzer and C Ave Extension.

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57 crews, Robins Fire Department crews and Area Ambulance responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash.

The responding deputies discovered that the 49-year-old driver of the Chevrolet G3500 work van, later identified as Larry Holtz, was traveling eastbound on County Home Road just passing North Mentzer Road, when the vehicle drove off the roadway into the south ditch, launching the vehicle into the farm field rolling and coming to rest on its side.

Holtz suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

LCSO officials said that the 49-year-old driver was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

This incident remains under investigation.